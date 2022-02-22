Sabres notebook: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs

The Buffalo Sabres have won their three previous meetings with Montreal this season, and are attempting to post their first season sweep of the Canadiens since the 1983-84 season when the teams meet Wednesday night in Bell Centre.

As part of the old Adams Division, the Sabres went 8-0 against Montreal that year. It was part of a 12-game winning streak against the Habs that included a sweep of a best-of-three first-round playoff series in 1983.

Sabres get good news as Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip The team's No. 1 defenseman, who sat out Sunday's 7-3 loss in Columbus due to lower-body soreness, returned to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center and is likely to return when the Sabres open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Montreal.

Montreal remains last in the NHL's overall standing at 11-33-7, but has won three straight for the first time this year after dropping its first three games under new coach Martin St. Louis. The Habs had a 5-0 lead through two periods Monday en route to a 5-2 win over Toronto.

The Sabres posted a 5-3 win Feb. 13 in Bell Centre, but that was when Covid-19 restrictions kept fans out. Quebec mandates are now allowing 50% capacity, and the crowd Monday was announced as 10,552.

"It will definitely be a little bit of a different atmosphere," Sabres center Tage Thompson said. "Will be a little more exciting to play having some noise in the building. It should be good."