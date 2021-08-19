 Skip to main content
Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season
Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season

Latvia Ice Hockey Worlds

Owen Power was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this draft.

 Sergei Grits/Associated Press

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Owen Power will wait to make his National Hockey League debut with the Buffalo Sabres.

Power, the left-shot defenseman drafted first overall by the Sabres last month, will return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, a source told The Buffalo News on Thursday morning.

Since 2000, only one No. 1 draft pick did not make an immediate jump to the NHL: defenseman Erik Johnson spent one season at the University of Minnesota after his selection by the St. Louis Blues in 2006. Alex Ovechkin had to wait a year in 2004 because the NHL lockout delayed his debut in North America.

Power, 18, appeared in every game for Michigan as a freshman, totaling three goals and 16 points in 26 appearances. His 0.62 points per game helped him secure rookie of the year honors from the College Hockey News, and he was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year finalist.

While Power proved at the IIHF World Championships that he's physically ready to play against NHL competition, he will benefit from skating with a Wolverines team that will be the favorite to win the NCAA Championship. The 6-foot-6 prospect will also play heavy minutes in every situation. An immediate jump to the NHL would have likely come with a sheltered role.

The Sabres will likely opt to sign Power to an entry-level contract at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Power was given a lesser role with Team Canada at the start of the world championship this spring, skating under eight minutes in the team’s opening game.

However, injuries thrust Power into a prominent role, as he was named player of the game after earning 24:07 of ice time against Russia. He skated for more than 27 minutes in a semifinal win over the United States. In the final, Power was on the ice for 24:17 to help Canada earn gold at the annual event for the first time since 2005.

Power finished the tournament with three assists, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 20:07 of ice time in 10 games.

