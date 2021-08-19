Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Owen Power will wait to make his National Hockey League debut with the Buffalo Sabres.
Power, the left-shot defenseman drafted first overall by the Sabres last month, will return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, a source told The Buffalo News on Thursday morning.
Since 2000, only one No. 1 draft pick did not make an immediate jump to the NHL: defenseman Erik Johnson spent one season at the University of Minnesota after his selection by the St. Louis Blues in 2006. Alex Ovechkin had to wait a year in 2004 because the NHL lockout delayed his debut in North America.
Power, 18, appeared in every game for Michigan as a freshman, totaling three goals and 16 points in 26 appearances. His 0.62 points per game helped him secure rookie of the year honors from the College Hockey News, and he was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year finalist.
While Power proved at the IIHF World Championships that he's physically ready to play against NHL competition, he will benefit from skating with a Wolverines team that will be the favorite to win the NCAA Championship. The 6-foot-6 prospect will also play heavy minutes in every situation. An immediate jump to the NHL would have likely come with a sheltered role.
The Sabres will likely opt to sign Power to an entry-level contract at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Power was given a lesser role with Team Canada at the start of the world championship this spring, skating under eight minutes in the team’s opening game.
However, injuries thrust Power into a prominent role, as he was named player of the game after earning 24:07 of ice time against Russia. He skated for more than 27 minutes in a semifinal win over the United States. In the final, Power was on the ice for 24:17 to help Canada earn gold at the annual event for the first time since 2005.
Power finished the tournament with three assists, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 20:07 of ice time in 10 games.