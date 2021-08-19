Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Owen Power will wait to make his National Hockey League debut with the Buffalo Sabres.

Power, the left-shot defenseman drafted first overall by the Sabres last month, will return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, a source told The Buffalo News on Thursday morning.

Since 2000, only one No. 1 draft pick did not make an immediate jump to the NHL: defenseman Erik Johnson spent one season at the University of Minnesota after his selection by the St. Louis Blues in 2006. Alex Ovechkin had to wait a year in 2004 because the NHL lockout delayed his debut in North America.

Power, 18, appeared in every game for Michigan as a freshman, totaling three goals and 16 points in 26 appearances. His 0.62 points per game helped him secure rookie of the year honors from the College Hockey News, and he was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year finalist.