Sabres No. 1 overall pick Owen Power named to Team Canada World Junior camp roster

University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in July, has been named to the preliminary roster for Team Canada for the World Junior Championships.

The 35 players invited to the selection process will convene next week in Calgary for training camp for the tournament, which opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Power has already set career highs in assists (20) and points (23) through 16 games for Michigan and is on an eight-game point streak (1-14-15).

The Wolverines (12-4-2) swept a two-game series last weekend from Niagara by scores of 4-1 and 6-1 and host Minnesota for two games this weekend in the first matchup this season of Sabres draft picks Power and Ryan Johnson, the Minnesota defenseman taken at No. 31 overall in 2019.

Power won a gold medal for Canada in the World Championships last May in Latvia. According to TSN, he could become the first player in Canadian history to strike gold in the World Championships and World Juniors before playing in the NHL.