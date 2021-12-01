 Skip to main content
Sabres No. 1 overall pick Owen Power named to Team Canada World Junior camp roster
Sabres No. 1 overall pick Owen Power named to Team Canada World Junior camp roster

Michigan Hockey

Owen Power has 15 points over an eight-game point streak for Michigan. 

 Al Goldis/Associated Press

University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in July, has been named to the preliminary roster for Team Canada for the  World Junior Championships.

The 35 players invited to the selection process will convene next week in Calgary for training camp for the tournament, which opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Power has already set career highs in assists (20) and points (23) through 16 games for Michigan and is on an eight-game point streak (1-14-15).

The Wolverines (12-4-2) swept a two-game series last weekend from Niagara by scores of 4-1 and 6-1 and host Minnesota for two games this weekend in the first matchup this season of Sabres draft picks Power and Ryan Johnson, the Minnesota defenseman taken at No. 31 overall in 2019.

Power won a gold medal for Canada in the World Championships last May in Latvia. According to TSN, he could become the first player in Canadian history to strike gold in the World Championships and World Juniors before playing in the NHL.

Power was joined on the Team Canada roster by Michigan teammate Kent Johnson, who was taken at No. 5 overall in July by Columbus, and No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, who is now back with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League after playing nine NHL games this season.

Two major names for future NHL drafts are also on the roster in Kingston forward Shane Wright, the likely top pick in the 2022 draft, and 16-year-old Connor Bedard of Regina, pegged as a top choice in 2023.

