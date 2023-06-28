NASHVILLE – Four defensemen were already off the board when the Buffalo Sabres were on the clock Wednesday night with the 13th pick in the NHL draft.

Kevyn Adams didn't waste time with any pleasantries when he reached the stage in Bridgestone Arena and selected a player whom his staff watched closely over the past two years: Winnipeg Ice winger Zach Benson.

Benson walked to the stage and pulled a Sabres jersey over his head before posing for a photo with his new team's draft contingent. Sporting a mullet and already familiar with Buffalo from his time at the NHL Scouting Combine, Benson became the latest skilled, competitive forward in the franchise's prospect pipeline.

Benson, 18, produced 36 goals and 98 points in 60 regular-season games as one of Savoie's linemates. Then, Benson averaged a point-per-game during the Ice's run to the Western Hockey League's championship series. He's listed at 5-foot-10 and fits what the Sabres want in the draft. Benson is ultra-skilled. His highlight reel features precise passes that many players his age wouldn't dare to try. He's also a fierce competitor and possesses an insatiable appetite to improve.

The Sabres have spent ample time around the Winnipeg Ice since they were scouting Savoie ahead of the 2022 draft. Their coach, James Patrick, worked with Adams on the Sabres' coaching staff.

The Sabres own seven picks Thursday, including two in the second round (39 and 45 overall), followed by No. 86 in the third round, 109 in the fourth, 141 in the fifth, 173 in the sixth and 205 in the seventh.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for an updated version.