Sabres' new reverse retro jersey features goathead logo with royal, gold

CALGARY – Another jersey featuring the popular goathead logo will be worn by the Buffalo Sabres this season.

Adidas unveiled an alternate, reverse retro uniform for each of the NHL’s 32 teams Thursday, including a white jersey for the Sabres featuring the goathead emblem with royal and gold accents. These will be worn starting next month, including a game between the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center on Nov. 2.

The jersey, which will go on sale Nov. 15, will also be worn for the following games: Sat., Nov. 12 vs. Boston; Fri., Nov. 25 vs. New Jersey; Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh; Tues., Dec. 27 at Columbus; Sat., Jan. 14 at Nashville; Tues., Jan. 17 at Chicago; and Weds., Feb. 1 vs. Carolina.

This will be in addition to the alternate jersey the Sabres plan to unveil in the coming weeks, which will feature the goathead with the red-and-black color scheme donned by the franchise from 1996-2006. The club announced that the look will be worn 12 times this season, beginning Nov. 23 with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Adidas first introduced the reverse retro concept in 2020-21 with Buffalo having the crossing swords emblem in a royal and gold color scheme during a season in which the Sabres had a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.

“The Reverse Retro 2022 program, our latest collaboration with Adidas and all 32 teams, celebrates the intersection of lifestyle, culture and of course hockey with a youthful, fan-forward focus,” Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president, said in a news release. “Each design captures the team’s unique spirit that connects the past with the future. We look forward to rekindling the passionate discussion and debate among team fanbases that this simultaneous launch of all 32 designs is sure to generate.”

This latest reverse retro jersey has a royal stripe on each sleeve above the elbow, as well as on the wrists above gold cuffs. There’s also gold piping around the goathead logo, which is drawn in royal. As anther homage to the era, the uniform has the same shoulder patch featuring a sabre sword through a “B.”