Sabres need to add more impact forwards to prospect pipeline

Brett Murray, left wing, fourth round, 2016

Murray, 22, made his NHL debut during the final two games of the season for Buffalo, a well-deserved audition after a strong two years with the Amerks. After joining Rochester on an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season, Murray had 18 goals and 44 points in 82 games over two years.

A 6-foot-5 power forward with some skill, Murray has shown a fearlessness around the opponent’s net and will be given the opportunity to earn a bottom-six role with the Sabres this season.

Matej Pekar, left wing, fourth round, 2018

Beloved by Sabres fans for his tenaciousness at recent development camps and prospect challenges, Pekar took some time to get adjusted to professional hockey this season. He had zero points in his first 17 games with the Amerks and one goal with six points in the final eight games.

A pest who routinely irritates opponents, Pekar will need to learn how to play a rugged game without taking too many penalties, but the 21-year old has the intangibles to become a bottom-six forward in the NHL.

JJ Peterka, left wing, second round, 2020