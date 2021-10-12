Sabres name Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons their alternate captains

Forwards Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, the most veteran members of the Buffalo Sabres' roster, were named as the club's alternate captains for the 2021-22 season after practice on Tuesday.
The Sabres previously announced at the start of training camp they were stripping the "C" from Jack Eichel while his health and trade status remains in limbo, and would not have a captain this year while their younger players continue to mature.
Okposo, 33, joined the Sabres in free agency in 2016 and previously served as an alternate captain for both the Sabres and the New York Islanders. Girgensons, 27, joined the organization as a first-round draft pick in 2012, has captained Dubuque of the USHL and has worn an "A" for the Latvian Olympic team, most recently at the August qualification tournament in Riga.
"We feel they're great leaders, two of our veteran guys that have a passion and love for not only the Sabres but Buffalo," said coach Don Granato. "They have homes here, they enjoy their time here, they spend a lot of their offseason here. They do a great job in the locker room as well as on the ice so we're excited to have those guys. I'm excited to have those guys in the locker room, on the bench and on the ice with us. They're great leaders and they'll fill that role very well."
Okposo, a three-time 20-goal scorer with the Islanders, has combined for just 11 goals the last two seasons but is highly regarded by the young players in the dressing room.
"I'm going to be nothing but myself, and I know that Zemgus is going to be the same," Okposo said. "And I know that we have a lot of young guys that are in the core of this team that are going to take a lot of steps in that direction, too. And we're gonna see kind of what comes out of that group and the different voices and how they are able to take steps this year. So we're really looking forward to that."
Girgensons missed all of last season with a serious hamstring injury that required surgery. He has returned to regular duty this year, playing both center and wing during camp.
"It's an honor to be selected as one of the leaders and especially to be next to 'Okie' who's been a leader throughout the years," Girgensons said. "I've taken many notes from him so it's a honor. It means a lot to me to be next to him but we have a lot of leaders in that room."
The Sabres are one of five NHL teams currently without a captain. The others are the New York Rangers, Calgary, Arizona and Ottawa. There were seven of the 32 teams without a captain at the start of the week until Seattle named former Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano its inaugural captain on Monday and Columbus left the list Tuesday by selecting forward Boone Jenner.