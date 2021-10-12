Sabres name Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons their alternate captains

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Okposo, a three-time 20-goal scorer with the Islanders, has combined for just 11 goals the last two seasons but is highly regarded by the young players in the dressing room.

"I'm going to be nothing but myself, and I know that Zemgus is going to be the same," Okposo said. "And I know that we have a lot of young guys that are in the core of this team that are going to take a lot of steps in that direction, too. And we're gonna see kind of what comes out of that group and the different voices and how they are able to take steps this year. So we're really looking forward to that."

Girgensons missed all of last season with a serious hamstring injury that required surgery. He has returned to regular duty this year, playing both center and wing during camp.

"It's an honor to be selected as one of the leaders and especially to be next to 'Okie' who's been a leader throughout the years," Girgensons said. "I've taken many notes from him so it's a honor. It means a lot to me to be next to him but we have a lot of leaders in that room."