Sabres name Jason Karmanos associate general manager under Kevyn Adams

Adams first interviewed Karmanos in Pittsburgh on March 25, hours before two false positive Covid-19 tests forced Adams to serve as head coach for the Sabres' 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

The trade deadline delayed Adams' hiring process, though he told reporters Monday that he recently had "very, very serious" conversations with a candidate. Adams also plans on adding to the scouting and player development staffs, as the Sabres try to replenish departments that were decimated by the firings.

"It’s a huge hire in terms of how we’re putting together the hockey department and structure and, like I said before, we need to build the front office back up," said Adams. "We need to hire more scouts, we need to make sure that we’re putting the pieces in place from our front office right through the scouting department, player development department and just make sure that as we move forward, we’re having the right people in the right positions. But that is a priority for sure, though. It’s a huge priority."

Karmanos' arrival comes after a restructuring in Adams’ scouting department, as Jeremiah Crowe was reassigned to director of pro scouting and Jerry Forton took over as director of amateur scouting. Jason Nightingale, director of analytics, will continue to assist with the scouting department.

