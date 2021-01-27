Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle

The Sabres ranked last in defensive-zone faceoffs during 2019-20 at 44.4%. The same held true at the offensive end with a success rate of just 45.5%.

Heading into Thursday night’s rematch with the Rangers at KeyBank Center, the Sabres rank second in defensive zone faceoff percentage wins at 60.8% and stand sixth in offensive zone percentage at 57.5.

Eakin, acquired via free agency to replace the departed Johan Larsson, has made a sudden impact as he ranks 11th in the NHL in faceoff win percentage among those who have taken at least 50 draws at 59.4%. Another newcomer, center Eric Staal, has won 53.7% followed by Jack Eichel at 51.7%.

“We’ve got five centerman kind of dressed any given night to take draws,” said Curtis Lazar, who currently stands at 46.7% after finishing last season at 51.25%. “Some nights some guys are going to be hotter than the other. We think we understand the importance of playing with the puck and we’re looking at the assumption there that’s the first battle in a sequence. It shows we’re engaged. It’s an area of the game that’s really risen. Cody’s led the way with his unique faceoff style. … As a whole, we take a lot of pride in that.”