Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle

The Buffalo Sabres’ special teams units earned the right take a couple bows Tuesday night because the power play and penalty-kill units did their part during a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers.
Buffalo went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and 2 for 4 on the power play. Nice.
It should be noted, though, that the power play and penalty kill may have not been as effective if not for the attention-getting work by the Sabres’ centers in the faceoff circle.
Buffalo went 39-17 against the Broadway Blueshirts. A win percentage of 70%.
That total included the Sabres going 12-4 in the circle during the third period. Buffalo won four of five in the defensive zone during the final 20 minutes – including the last one won by Cody Eakin with under 33 seconds to go against the Rangers, who were on the power play and had the goalie pulled for the extra skater.
A team can’t score without possessing the puck.
For the season, the Sabres rank fourth in faceoff win percentage at 55.3%. That’s considerably better than last season when the team ranked dead last in the league at 45.9%. The only teams that rank ahead of Buffalo’s 55.3 are Boston (58.6), the New York Islanders (56.8) and Toronto (55.7).
“I think we’re able to put any centerman out there at any given time and win those 50-50 battles,” said Eakin, who won 12 of 19 draws Tuesday. “Your job is winning those starting possessions instead of chasing the puck for that shift. It's just bearing down on those important details.”
The Sabres ranked last in defensive-zone faceoffs during 2019-20 at 44.4%. The same held true at the offensive end with a success rate of just 45.5%.
Heading into Thursday night’s rematch with the Rangers at KeyBank Center, the Sabres rank second in defensive zone faceoff percentage wins at 60.8% and stand sixth in offensive zone percentage at 57.5.
Eakin, acquired via free agency to replace the departed Johan Larsson, has made a sudden impact as he ranks 11th in the NHL in faceoff win percentage among those who have taken at least 50 draws at 59.4%. Another newcomer, center Eric Staal, has won 53.7% followed by Jack Eichel at 51.7%.
“We’ve got five centerman kind of dressed any given night to take draws,” said Curtis Lazar, who currently stands at 46.7% after finishing last season at 51.25%. “Some nights some guys are going to be hotter than the other. We think we understand the importance of playing with the puck and we’re looking at the assumption there that’s the first battle in a sequence. It shows we’re engaged. It’s an area of the game that’s really risen. Cody’s led the way with his unique faceoff style. … As a whole, we take a lot of pride in that.”
Folks can debate the importance of faceoffs toward a team’s overall success. What isn’t debatable is how much easier it is to go on the offensive if a team starts the play with the puck. The Sabres have been able to do that a bit easier this year because of the additions Eakin and Staal.
Eakin came into the season a career 50% in the faceoff circle. He’s hit his stride the past four years, winning more than 50% of his draws since the start of the 2016-17 season. Stall has had a faceoff percentage of 50% or better 10 of the past 12 seasons.
“Big strong guy. Likes to get low on the draw,” said Staal on Eakin’s style.
Success in the circle can be contagious. Dylan Cozens won the draw that led to his power-play goal that tied the game at 1. Eichel’s game-winner came on the power play after he won a draw in the Rangers’ end. Eakin’s final faceoff win made it easier for the Sabres to milk the clock.
“A lot of our guys are taking pride in that part of the game,” Staal said. “I mean there are so many small parts of the game that are detail-oriented … There’s different guys in different roles to be committed to that job. We have those guys here which is huge … especially on the penalty kill.”
Quotable
Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger on the team’s defensive play, including the penalty kill: “When you have that defensive foundation, you have a chance to win every night. It is a foundation that is much stronger. … Our penalty kill got some well deserved confidence last night. Lots of good things happening on the defensive side and that’s how you give yourself a chance every single night.”
Henri sits out
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was the lone Sabre not to participate in Wednesday’s fast-paced practice session. He’s still nursing what Krueger said is an upper-body injury.
“It’s truly a moderating day,” Krueger said. “We’ll see how he is in the morning but we thought it was better for him to have another day of rest.”
Matt Irwin filled in for Jokiharju and earned the coach’s praise for doing well in his first game action not just of the season but since last March. Irwin was a member of the Anaheim Ducks, who didn’t make the 24-team playoff once the NHL resumed from its Covid-19 pandemic hiatus.
He earned the assist on Tobias Rieder’s breakaway goal in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2 seconds after the Sabres killed off a penalty.
“He had that lengthy break like we did last year,” Krueger said. “To play your first NHL game after such a long layover when the rest of the guys have already had six or seven under their belts, he did not look out of place at any point in the game.”