Sabres moving on to general public ticket sales for March 20 return of fans
Sabres moving on to general public ticket sales for March 20 return of fans

Penguins 5, Sabres 2

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson is congratulated on his goal by Eric Staal during Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Tickets for the general public to the Buffalo Sabres' game against the Boston Bruins on March 20 -- the first in KeyBank Center open to fans in more than a year -- will go on sale at 2 p.m. today.

Sabres season ticket holders had the right of first refusal to the approximately 1,900 seats available to the game and did not claim all of them in what might be the least surprising thing that's happened to the team in recent weeks.

One look at the standings -- where the Sabres are last in the NHL with a 6-15-4 record -- is the obvious first reason.

But like any sport, season seats are purchased months in advance and are not an impulse buy. And these tickets cannot be forward or resold, which is a common use of them by Buffalo season ticket holders in recent years.

In addition, ticket holders can use credits on their account for their 2021-22 tickets rather than spend money now to watch a team mired at the bottom of the standings.

The added expense of Covid-19 testing is also a new wrinkle. Fans are required to have a negative PCR test and the team has arranged for fans to be tested through Quest Diagnostics -- which puts an additional $64 charge on top of the regular ticket price.

Tickets are not available by phone or at the arena box office. They are only available online or through the Sabres app. Prices vary by seat locations and tickets can only be purchased in pods of 1-4 seats.

Most NHL teams in the United States are starting to admit fans and the Sabres essentially were forced to join the party when the New York Rangers and New York Islanders were also given permission by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to welcome 10% of capacity to their games.

The Rangers have had 2,000 fans in Madison Square Garden, including for their 3-2 win over the Sabres on March 2. The Islanders will start to welcome fans next week to Nassau Coliseum and announced Wednesday they had sold out their allotment of 1,300 seats for the first seven home games they put on sale.

The Sabres' initial announcement was that they would sell tickets for "select" games. They will have 12 games left after the visit by the Bruins and are expected to keep their inventory to mostly weekend games.

