Sabres move on to general public ticket sales for March 20 return of fans

Tickets for the general public to the Buffalo Sabres' game against the Boston Bruins on March 20 -- the first in KeyBank Center open to fans in more than a year -- went on sale Friday afternoon.

Sabres season ticket holders had the right of first refusal to the approximately 1,900 seats available to the game and claimed only a few hundred of them in what might be the least surprising thing that's happened to the team in recent weeks.

One look at the standings -- where the Sabres are last in the NHL with a 6-15-4 record -- is the obvious first reason.

But like any sport, season seats are purchased months in advance and are not an impulse buy. And these tickets cannot be forward or resold, which is a common use of them by Buffalo season ticket holders in recent years.

In addition, ticket holders can use credits on their account for their 2021-22 tickets rather than spend money now to watch a team mired at the bottom of the standings.