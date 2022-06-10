Sabres move closer to cap floor by acquiring injured goalie Ben Bishop's contract

With no plans to go on a spending spree in free agency next month, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams helped his club move closer to the salary-cap floor Friday by acquiring an injured player.

The Sabres traded for the contract of Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop, who announced in December that his playing career was over because of a knee injury.

For taking Bishop’s contract, which has one year remaining and counts $4.916 million against the salary cap, the Sabres also added a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from Dallas in exchange for "future considerations." Bishop, 35, is owed $3.5 million in salary, 40% of which will need to be paid by Buffalo if the contract is insured, according to CapFriendly.com.

The Stars had Bishop on long-term injured reserve this season, but they likely wanted to clear that spot in case they need to add a different player to the list next season.

Prior to the trade, the Sabres were $18.97 million from the salary-cap floor and had a maximum $40.47 million to spend. The club has 18 pending unrestricted free agents, several of whom were with the Rochester Americans, and one prominent restricted free agent in winger Victor Olofsson.

Even if the Sabres sign Olofsson and fill out their roster by adding a pair of goalies, plus a defenseman, they would be too close to the floor for Adams’ comfort. This trade signals what became obvious with Adams’ end-of-season comments: Buffalo won’t be big spenders this summer.

The Sabres are moving forward with their young core and don’t want to expedite the rebuild by overpaying free agents. Most of the roster is returning in the fall. And while there’s money to spend this summer, Buffalo needs long-term financial flexibility to sign players to contract extension.

Tage Thompson, who had a breakout 38-goal season at center, is a restricted free agent next summer. Rasmus Dahlin has two years remaining on his contract that counts $6 million against the salary cap. Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Asplund, Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Fitzgerald are restricted free agents next summer.

Olofsson, 26, scored 20 goals this season despite playing through a wrist injury that impacted his shot. He’s projected to receive a $3.25 million qualifying offer, according to CapFriendly.com, and would get more if he files for arbitration.

Most of Buffalo’s unrestricted free agents aren’t expected to return, a group that includes center Cody Eakin and defenseman Colin Miller. Vinnie Hinostroza, Craig Anderson and Mark Pysyk are among those who could be back. Some of the departures are likely to be replaced by players on entry-level contracts, such as prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka.

The Sabres now own 11 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will be held in Montreal on July 7-8. They select at 9, 16 and 28 in the first round.

