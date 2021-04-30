Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson using lessons from his father to continue NHL dream

BOSTON – Mattias Samuelsson was always keenly aware how much work was needed to achieve his goal of playing in the National Hockey League.
The stops in his young career read like a road map to reaching the highest level. Samuelsson, a 21-year-old defenseman, attended the prestigious Norwood School before earning a highly coveted spot at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.
He then chose to attend Western Michigan University, a program led by former NHL coach Andy Murray. Each environment and coach provided a crash course on how to be a professional athlete.
Yet, some of Samuelsson’s most valuable lessons came at a much earlier age, when he and his brother, Lukas, joined their father, Kjell, at the rink. Kjell, a retired NHL defenseman whose name is engraved on the Stanley Cup, brought the brothers to many practices with the Philadelphia Flyers or the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate.
Those memories were still vivid for Mattias as he made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on April 18, the next step in what he plans to be a long, successful career like his father’s.
"The Sabres were full marks for their 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo's second-round pick in 2018 kept himself out of trouble against an opponent that can cause plenty for a 21-year-old," writes Mike Harrington.
“For me, my wife and his siblings, it’s a proud family moment,” Kjell said during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “It’s more a satisfying feeling because of all the work he has put in and this has been his goal since he went to Northwood probably. … It’s a good feeling, for sure.”
The Sabres did not admit fans to the game in which Samuelsson debuted, forcing his family to watch from home on television. Kjell’s job as a development coach with the Flyers prevented him from viewing all of Mattias’ 19 games with the Rochester Americans live this season.
Kjell always watches, even if he must wait until after the fact. He doesn’t provide in-depth advice or instruction, preferring to allow Samuelsson’s coaches to point out any corrections. Kjell has always reminded his sons that he didn't want them playing hockey to follow in his footsteps. He let them decide if they wanted to pursue the sport.
But he's always been there with words of encouragement, including the past few weeks as Samuelsson adjusts to the NHL.
Samuelsson has shown resolve in seven games with the Sabres, totaling two points with a minus-3 rating while averaging 17:28 of ice time. He logged a career-high 22:16 on Thursday night in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, skating alongside Rasmus Ristolainen in a shutdown role.
Since debuting against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Samuelsson ranks third among all Sabres defensemen in defensive-zone faceoffs, and he’s been on the ice for the third-most high-danger scoring chances. Listed at 6-foot-4, 226 pounds, Samuelsson has delivered punishing hits to help Buffalo regain possession and bolstered the team’s penalty kill, all while having a calm presence.
“I think just every game getting more confident with the puck and more confident playing my style out there and adjusting to the speed and skill,” Samuelsson said.
The unprecedented, long offseason provided him with ample time to physically train for the jump to professional hockey. He excelled immediately under Rochester coach Seth Appert, totaling three goals with eight assists for 11 points before earning the promotion.
The goal now is to remain in the NHL, a challenge Kjell knows well. Now 62 years old, Kjell played 813 regular-season games across 14 seasons. He also appeared in 123 playoff games, winning a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992. Kjell did not make the jump to the NHL until he was 26 years old, but his effectiveness as a physical defenseman allowed him to play until he was 40. He’s also in-tune with the modern game, as he routinely works with prospects in his post-playing career.
“It’s a big adjustment for Mattias right now, even if he played 20 games in the American league,” Kjell said. “This is a big step for him and everything is new around him. The players he’s playing against, he’s basically only seen them on TV. So, it’s more don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Mistakes happen. Everybody makes mistakes. You learn from them, and it’s stuff like that. You lose the game you have to keep your head up and stay positive.”
Mattias’ physical traits and intangibles led former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill to draft him in the second round, 32nd overall in 2018. Samuelsson went on to appear in consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships, and he captained the United States at the tournament in 2019-20. He also wore the ‘C’ for his final season at Western Michigan. Samuelsson was college teammates with his brother, Lukas.
His left-handed shot won’t produce points at the rate of Rasmus Dahlin. Samuelsson provides a savvy, defensive-minded presence that led Appert to describe him as, “miserable to play against.” However, Samuelsson quickly showed in Rochester that he’s much better with the puck than some evaluators thought.
According to Appert, Samuelsson was one of the Amerks’ best players at driving play off the rush. Samuelsson can deliver perfect tape-to-tape breakout passes and has a fearlessness when trying to make plays in the offensive zone. Appert, who coached Samuelsson at the NTDP, said the next step is improvement when under pressure trying to break the puck out of the defensive zone.
“Certainly, we’re really proud of Mattias and we’re happy watching him in Buffalo and how good he’s playing up there and how comfortable he looks in the National Hockey League,” Appert said. “Mattias, I thought, grew in a lot of areas. One was consistency. I thought his consistency got better every day down here and every game. ... You’re never going to be perfect and it’s OK to maybe have an off game or an off day, but it shouldn’t be because of a lack of physical competitiveness or mental engagement or habits and details.”
The Sabres’ youth movement under interim coach Don Granato has created an opportunity for prospects such as Samuelsson to learn in the NHL during the season’s final weeks. He’s expected to continue playing alongside Ristolainen, an experienced defenseman who brings a similar physical presence in the defensive zone. And each game will be followed by a conversation with the man who introduced him to it all.
“Yeah, I mean having my dad involved in the NHL still, it helps,” Samuelsson said. “Growing up, he’d always teach stuff or show you little things. And then when I was younger, too, I’d go on the ice with the Flyers or Phantoms whenever I had a chance and practice and play against them. I think that was a huge help, too. My dad’s taught me a lot. Like even today, I’ll talk to him after the game and he’ll probably give me a few notes or anything like that.”