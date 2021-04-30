Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson using lessons from his father to continue NHL dream

Mattias’ physical traits and intangibles led former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill to draft him in the second round, 32nd overall in 2018. Samuelsson went on to appear in consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships, and he captained the United States at the tournament in 2019-20. He also wore the ‘C’ for his final season at Western Michigan. Samuelsson was college teammates with his brother, Lukas.

His left-handed shot won’t produce points at the rate of Rasmus Dahlin. Samuelsson provides a savvy, defensive-minded presence that led Appert to describe him as, “miserable to play against.” However, Samuelsson quickly showed in Rochester that he’s much better with the puck than some evaluators thought.

According to Appert, Samuelsson was one of the Amerks’ best players at driving play off the rush. Samuelsson can deliver perfect tape-to-tape breakout passes and has a fearlessness when trying to make plays in the offensive zone. Appert, who coached Samuelsson at the NTDP, said the next step is improvement when under pressure trying to break the puck out of the defensive zone.