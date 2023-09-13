A normal summer gave Matt Savoie an opportunity to prepare for the season in a way that he could not a year ago.

The shoulder injury that kept Savoie off the ice for weeks after the Sabres drafted him ninth overall in June 2022 is healed. He’s 20 years old and he arrived in Buffalo recently with the wisdom gained from another season of development. Savoie was exceptional against his peers in the Western Hockey League before a two-game audition with the Rochester Americans during the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final in May.

Both experiences prepared him for what’s next. Savoie will be counted on as one of the Sabres’ top forwards during the Prospects Challenge this week. Their first of three games is Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects in LECOM Harborcenter. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for Savoie to show management that he’s ready to help the Sabres in the NHL this season.

It’s unclear where Savoie will be playing in a few weeks.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Buffalo News on Wednesday morning that the Sabres have not received an official ruling from the Canadian Hockey League after they petitioned for an exemption that would allow Savoie to play with the AHL's Rochester Americans if he doesn't make Buffalo's NHL roster during training camp.

The NHL's development agreement with the CHL prevents players with fewer than four full seasons in the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League or Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from playing in the AHL unless he is assigned by the NHL club for a conditioning assignment. Savoie also misses the age cutoff by one day because he doesn't turn 21 until Jan. 1.

The development agreement's impact on top prospects came into focus Monday when Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis told the Seattle Times that his first-round draft pick in 2022, Shane Wright, received an exemption to play with the Kraken’s AHL affiliate if he doesn’t make the NHL roster in training camp.

Wright is four days younger than Savoie and has played 68 fewer junior games. The difference is that Savoie, unlike Wright, hasn’t been credited with playing four full seasons in the CHL. Every player was credited for the 2020-21 season, even though the WHL played a limited schedule in a bubble because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the 22 games Savoie appeared in for the Winnipeg Ice in 2019-20 aren’t counted because he was an emergency recall from midget hockey. Another source with direct knowledge of the situation explained to The News that the OHL, which cleared Wright, has a different set of criteria it follows when deciding on a case-by-case basis if a prospect can graduate to the AHL.

The CHL and its membership rarely grants an exemption to players in Savoie's situation because owners of junior clubs want to reap the financial benefits of having top prospects as long as possible.

Regardless of Savoie’s 212 junior games played, and the fact he misses the age cutoff by one day because his birthday falls on Jan. 1, the agreement limits his and the Sabres’ options. He will compete with fellow prospects Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen for the roster spot created by Jack Quinn’s Achilles injury.

Savoie can make the team outright and would burn the first year of his entry-level contract with 10 games played. The Sabres also have the option to follow the same path that Seattle took with Wright last season. Wright, whom Seattle selected fourth overall in the 2022, averaged only 6:51 of ice time while appearing in five of the Kraken’s first six games. He appeared in only two of their next nine before he began a five-game conditioning stint with the AHL's Coachella Valley.

Wright returned to Seattle for one more game with the Kraken in early December, then he was assigned to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Champion and joined his new OHL club in January. Wright remained with the Windsor Spitfires until its first-round playoff exit and returned to the AHL for the playoffs. It also allowed the Kraken to not burn the first year of Wright's entry-level contract.

There’s no question that Savoie has nothing left to prove in the WHL. He totaled 226 points between the regular season and playoffs the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Ice. He has appeared in 178 games since his emergency call-up at 16 years old, not including the 36 he played with the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2020-21.

While facing amateur players might create some development challenges, there’s no question that Savoie would benefit from having more time to gain strength. He was listed at 5-foot-9, 179 pounds when he struggled in two playoff games with the Amerks against the eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. Savoie has the skill, competitiveness and two-way instincts to play in the NHL right now, but can he do so effectively for an entire 82 game season with cross-continent travel on a team with playoff aspirations?

The Sabres are in the fortunate position where they don’t have to rush Savoie. Their AHL roster in Rochester is flush with other top prospects like Kulich and Rosen. Their NHL roster only has an open spot because of a short-term injury to Quinn, who, according to a source, was expected to be out “closer to six months” from the time of his surgery in late June.

Savoie's goal remains the same. He wants to be on the ice with the Sabres as they try to disrupt the balance of power in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division. If the Sabres determine Savoie isn’t ready, he will return to the WHL with their 2023 first-round draft pick Zach Benson to try to win championships with the Wenatchee Wild, who hired former NHL coach Kevin Constantine after the franchise relocated from Winnipeg.

Savoie doesn't have much time to show that he belongs, but competing against top prospects from three NHL teams is an opportunity to separate himself from the rest.