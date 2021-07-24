Sabres make Saginaw winger Josh Bloom their second pick of Round 3

With the 95th overall pick of the NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres used their second selection of Round 3 to take Saginaw Spirit left winger Josh Bloom.

The pick was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in March for veteran center Eric Staal.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Bloom did not play in the 2020-21 season because the Ontario Hockey League campaign was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He had six goals and eight assists in 54 games in 2019-20.

Jared Nightingale, the brother of Sabres director of analytics and assistant director of scouting Jason Nightingale, has been associate coach for Saginaw since 2019.