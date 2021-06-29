Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach

The interim tag is removed. Don Granato is now officially the Buffalo Sabres' head coach.
Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo.
The assistant coach who led the Sabres through the final 28 games of the 2021 season after the firing of Ralph Krueger has been given the job on a full-time basis, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
The 20th coach in franchise history, Granato has signed a three-year contract. The team said Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media on the move via a video call on Thursday morning. Neither commented Tuesday.
Granato, 53, went 9-16-3 as the Sabres' bench boss but was 9-11-2 over the final 22 games and several of the Sabres' young players showed dramatic improvement under his watch.
The choice of Granato was little surprise. He quickly won over his players, as future building blocks such as Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt all progressed, and there was little speculation about the Sabres hiring another candidate.
"His way to play was how I learned to play hockey," Dahlin said during the team's locker cleanout day. "But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was."
"I commend Donnie a lot for the job that he did,” Sabres veteran winger Kyle Okposo the day before Dahlin spoke. “He was fantastic when he took over. He came in in one of the toughest situations that I’ve seen in 14 years of pro hockey and he came in and he did a heck of a job."
General Manager Kevyn Adams interviewed several coaches from all levels for the position but those were largely fact-finding missions for the GM to expand his relationships in the hockey world and to get more outside intel on his team.
"We’re going to get better every day, and the better we can progress, the more those wins are going to come or signs of those wins are coming," Granato said during his end-of-season media availability last month. "And I think our guys have felt that they know they’re building something. That was great to be a part of and obviously, I’d like to be a part of moving forward."
It's believed the one outside candidate that Adams had multiple conversations with was former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet, who was deep into the process with the expansion Seattle Kraken but was bypassed for that job when the new club hired former Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol.
Support Local Journalism
"I just want to talk to a lot of different people with a lot of different backgrounds, so we’re going to do that," Adams said last month. "Donnie totally understood and I think he believes he’s ready and capable of being a head coach of this team."
Tocchet was a candidate for the Sabres' job in 2017, when then-GM Jason Botterill hired Phil Housley. Tocchet was an assistant with Pittsburgh at the time and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 while working with new Sabres assistant GM Jason Karmanos.
Granato has extensive coaching experience over the last 28 years, including a stint as an assistant coach under Joel Quenneville with the Chicago Blackhawks, but this will be his first full-time job as a head coach in the NHL.
He won league championships with Green Bay of the ECHL and Peoria of the IHL and was AHL coach of the year with Worcester in 2001.
When Granato took over for Krueger on March 17, the Sabres were mired in a 12-game winless streak. The team went 0-5-1 in Granato's first six games as the skid extended to a franchise-record 18 games that was the longest in the NHL's shootout era dating to 2005.
The Sabres finally broke the streak with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 31, removing what had become a huge organizational albatross that was increasingly making news across North America.
"There's no question that it is important to put the streak behind so everybody can move on," Granato admitted that night. "But we absolutely had to block it out. ... We had to control what we can truly control and focus on making this group better and getting better as a team. And I feel we are. We're in a much better place, getting better. And we have to keep that focus."
The Sabres finished the season last in the 31-team NHL and won the lottery to earn the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft come July 23. But the makeup of Granato's first team is likely to change dramatically as the Sabres could add that pick and last year's No. 1 choice, forward Jack Quinn, to a vastly different looking crew.
Captain Jack Eichel, leading scorer Sam Reinhart and veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen all expressed various levels of scorn about remaining in the organization during their end-of-season availabilities and could be traded.
Eichel's situation, in particular, is being watched across North America as the captain is at odds with the club over having experimental surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. The Sabres have declined to give permission for that procedure because they say it has never been performed on an NHL player.
Granato comes from a huge hockey family. His sister, Cammi, is a Hockey Hall of Famer who is now a scout for Seattle. Her husband, Ray Ferraro, is longtime NHL player and now a television analyst. Granato's brother, Tony, also had a long NHL career and is the coach at the University of Wisconsin.
Granato was hired by the Sabres as an assistant under Krueger in June, 2019. But he did not start his first season on the bench as he endured a life-threatening bout of pneumonia that landed him in Buffalo General Hospital for several weeks.
Granato was previously diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2005 so the Sabres were concerned about his health during the pandemic and again when they convened for this season in January. The team initially removed him from the bench to protect him and had him watch practice from the stands during training camp before allowing him to return to the bench.