Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach

Granato has extensive coaching experience over the last 28 years, including a stint as an assistant coach under Joel Quenneville with the Chicago Blackhawks, but this will be his first full-time job as a head coach in the NHL.

He won league championships with Green Bay of the ECHL and Peoria of the IHL and was AHL coach of the year with Worcester in 2001.

When Granato took over for Krueger on March 17, the Sabres were mired in a 12-game winless streak. The team went 0-5-1 in Granato's first six games as the skid extended to a franchise-record 18 games that was the longest in the NHL's shootout era dating to 2005.

The Sabres finally broke the streak with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 31, removing what had become a huge organizational albatross that was increasingly making news across North America.

"There's no question that it is important to put the streak behind so everybody can move on," Granato admitted that night. "But we absolutely had to block it out. ... We had to control what we can truly control and focus on making this group better and getting better as a team. And I feel we are. We're in a much better place, getting better. And we have to keep that focus."