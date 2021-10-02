Sabres make another round of cuts; roster will take shape this week

With half the preseason schedule complete, Don Granato is closer to selecting the Buffalo Sabres’ final roster for opening night on Oct. 14.

A second round of cuts occurred late Friday night, as the Sabres released the following players from their tryout for NHL training camp: forwards Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Brendan Warren, Ryan Scarfo; defensemen Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves, Peter Tischke; and goalies Michael Houser and Mat Robson.

Each player in that group was signed by the organization to an American Hockey League contract and they will join the Rochester Americans, who begin training camp practices Tuesday.

The Sabres’ roster is down to 21 forwards (not including Jack Eichel), 13 defensemen and four goalies. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and winger Brandon Biro (undisclosed) remain out because of injury.

Granato plans to use the final three exhibition games, beginning Monday night against Columbus in KeyBank Center, to experiment with forward lines and defense pairings that could be on the ice when the Sabres open the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. More cuts will come this week, but Granato said following the 2-1 loss Friday night that he already has an idea who will make the team.