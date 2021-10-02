Sabres make another round of cuts; roster will take shape this week

With half the preseason schedule complete, Don Granato is closer to selecting the Buffalo Sabres’ final roster for opening night on Oct. 14.
A second round of cuts occurred late Friday night, as the Sabres released the following players from their tryout for NHL training camp: forwards Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Brendan Warren, Ryan Scarfo; defensemen Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves, Peter Tischke; and goalies Michael Houser and Mat Robson.
Each player in that group was signed by the organization to an American Hockey League contract and they will join the Rochester Americans, who begin training camp practices Tuesday.
The Sabres’ roster is down to 21 forwards (not including Jack Eichel), 13 defensemen and four goalies. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and winger Brandon Biro (undisclosed) remain out because of injury.
Granato plans to use the final three exhibition games, beginning Monday night against Columbus in KeyBank Center, to experiment with forward lines and defense pairings that could be on the ice when the Sabres open the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. More cuts will come this week, but Granato said following the 2-1 loss Friday night that he already has an idea who will make the team.
“There’s definitely a feel there with obviously the returning guys,” said Granato. “You guys know the roster, (Vinnie) Hinostroza, (Drake) Caggiula we brought back. You can kind of piece it together. I don’t think there’s going to be anything real shocking yet. Maybe the final few games. But our camp is more about progressing the group.”
The only significant battle for roster spots is in goal between Craig Anderson, Aaron Dell, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski. There are also several players on two-way contracts vying to be among the first called up in the event of injury or underperformance.
Prospects Jack Quinn, J-J Peterka, Linus Weissbach and Brett Murray may also stick around for the final games of the preseason schedule, which wraps up with a home game against Detroit on Oct. 9.
Practice groups
Coming off back-to-back games, the Sabres opted to have fewer players on the ice for their first practice session Saturday because Granato did not want anyone who played in the game Friday to skate so early the following morning. The first group included Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Asplund, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Luukkonen and Murray, among others.
Both on-ice sessions focused on defensive-zone coverage.
Power watch
Sabres fans won’t have to wait to watch first overall draft choice Owen Power. The 18-year-old defenseman and the University of Michigan men’s hockey program will have at least 14 games on national television this season.
Big Ten Network will broadcast 12 games, beginning Thurs., Oct. 28, when Michigan hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. The Wolverines will also appear twice on ESPNU when they host UMass on Jan. 9, and travel to Minnesota on Jan. 21.
Strong start
Sabres defenseman Jimmy Schuldt had an impressive preseason debut Friday, recording a plus-16 on-ice shot attempt differential while logging 17 minutes of ice time at 5 on 5. Schuldt, 26, joined the club on a two-way contract this summer and missed the start of camp for an undisclosed reason.