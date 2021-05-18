Sabres Mailbag: Would trading Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart trigger a rebuild?

You can try to solve this problem by offering Reinhart more money than any other team would match, but that’s the sort of mistake that’s hurt this organization for years. Adams should approach Reinhart with a realistic long-term contract offer. If the answer is no, then you must consider a trade. Remember, Reinhart’s value has never been higher. Offers including picks/prospects should be a non-starter. Adams would need to pull off a hockey trade involving a forward who can make an impact in the top six next season.

Joey: Why are they pretending to conduct a coaching search?

Lysowski: This isn’t a show. Adams must talk to as many candidates as possible. Those conversations can provide insight into how people outside the organization view the Sabres’ talent and how those players can be better utilized on the ice. You can’t simply hand the job to Granato.

For as much as Granato accomplished, let’s acknowledge that allowing players to make mistakes doesn’t always work well at the start of the season. That strategy is effective when a team has nothing to lose. And this is Adams’ first coaching hire. He must get this right.

@Mtscott02: Should the Sabres sign Linus Ullmark or move on and sign two goalies for next season?