Sabres Mailbag: Would trading Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart trigger a rebuild?

After sitting alongside coach Seth Appert for exit interviews with the Rochester Americans, Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos confirmed what we all suspected.
Karmanos, who was hired by Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams last month, will be directly involved in the search for the organization’s next coach. Karmanos spoke highly of Don Granato, saying that Granato strengthened his case for the job by coaxing better play out of the Sabres under difficult circumstances.
The coaching search is only one piece of a pivotal offseason for the franchise. Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen may want out. Defenseman Jake McCabe and goalie Linus Ullmark could walk as unrestricted free agents.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do and I think Kevyn said it really well the other day when he talked about making sure that we have people that want to be in Buffalo and be part of the Sabres moving forward,” said Karmanos.
That’s the perfect segue into a Sabres mailbag that reflects the uncertainty entering the offseason:
SabresSocialist: Is there a chance the Sabres build around Sam Reinhart and trade Jack Eichel for help on the wing?
Lysowski: Would Reinhart want to be part of a rebuild? He already said no to that question. Realistically, the Sabres are taking a step back by trading Eichel, a 24-year-old who scored at least 20 goals in each of his first five seasons, capped by a career-high 36 in 2019-20. You aren’t getting equal value for Eichel – at least not immediately – because it’s likely the primary asset coming to Buffalo would be a young player who is years away from reaching his prime.
You can try to solve this problem by offering Reinhart more money than any other team would match, but that’s the sort of mistake that’s hurt this organization for years. Adams should approach Reinhart with a realistic long-term contract offer. If the answer is no, then you must consider a trade. Remember, Reinhart’s value has never been higher. Offers including picks/prospects should be a non-starter. Adams would need to pull off a hockey trade involving a forward who can make an impact in the top six next season.
Joey: Why are they pretending to conduct a coaching search?
Lysowski: This isn’t a show. Adams must talk to as many candidates as possible. Those conversations can provide insight into how people outside the organization view the Sabres’ talent and how those players can be better utilized on the ice. You can’t simply hand the job to Granato.
For as much as Granato accomplished, let’s acknowledge that allowing players to make mistakes doesn’t always work well at the start of the season. That strategy is effective when a team has nothing to lose. And this is Adams’ first coaching hire. He must get this right.
@Mtscott02: Should the Sabres sign Linus Ullmark or move on and sign two goalies for next season?
Lysowski: Offer Ullmark a contract at the appropriate price. If he says no, you move on. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is closer to being ready than we all anticipated. Overpaying Ullmark on a long-term contract would not be wise after consecutive seasons shortened by lower-body injuries. A two-year contract would make the most sense for both sides. This would give Ullmark an opportunity to prove he can handle a starter’s workload, positioning himself for a possible lucrative contract in the future.
If Ullmark walks, you can expect the Sabres to acquire at least one goalie via trade. One name to watch here is Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old is under contract for one more season with a $4 million average annual value. He’s totaled a .920 save percentage in 61 NHL games and Columbus is expected to make a change in goal this summer.
If Ullmark stays, I’d recommend adding a better backup option. Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo would fit the bill given he’s also an unrestricted free agent after next season but lacks the upside to be a No. 1.
@StattheObvious: I’m not a Sabres fan, but as an outsider, is Kevyn Adams on a short leash or does ownership have no interest in hiring another general manager?
Lysowski: Who knows with these owners, right? After all, Kim Pegula told the Associated Press last May that Jason Botterill was staying, only to fire Botterill weeks later after giving him an ultimatum to trim his staff. Impatience is the primary reason why this organization is marred in a 10-year playoff drought.
Adams has the backing of ownership. He handled himself well in crisis amid "Eichelgate" last week. And Adams inherited a difficult situation with the salary cap and his first season was filled with calamity, none of which was in his control. You must stick with Adams and surround him with as many talented people as possible. Karmanos was an excellent addition as associate general manager. More will be needed. That said, ownership will want to see progress under Adams in 2021-22.
Don Schibler: Is there any chance the Sabres bring back defenseman Lawrence Pilut?
Lysowski: I don’t think Pilut has played his last game with the Sabres, who hold the 25-year-old’s NHL rights for two more years. Adams and Karmanos will get a closer look at Pilut when he plays for Sweden at the IIHF Men’s World Championship, which is scheduled for May 21 through June 6.
Pilut, who has one year remaining on his contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League, totaled seven goals with 21 assists for 28 points in 57 games. He’s a restricted free agent for the Sabres.
@Mike_Simonsen: If ownership is the problem, why can they get out of the way with the Bills and not the Sabres?
Lysowski: They don’t understand what it takes to build a winner in the NHL. There’s an argument to be made that it’s easier to turn around an NFL team. At least a few of your draft picks are contributing immediately. You can rid yourself of bad contracts without much of a long-term impact. You can expedite a rebuild by signing a batch of free agents, much like Brandon Beane did upon taking over the Bills.
The NHL is far different. Patience is paramount. You can’t fire a coach every two years because it also impacts your team building. For example, the Sabres traded a prospect and a first-round pick for defenseman Brandon Montour, who was a perfect fit for then-coach Phil Housley’s system. Montour was not as comfortable playing Ralph Krueger’s preferred style of play. Montour was traded this February for a third-round draft pick.
A bad free-agent contract in the NHL can impact your organization for a decade because the buyout process is far different. Most draft picks take years to develop into NHLers. Many don’t come close to reaching their potential at all. Firing scouting staffs creates a disconnect in the organization.
And let’s face it, the NFL is far more lucrative for ownership. They’re operating this like a business. The Bills are a moneymaker, so you invest accordingly. The Sabres aren’t, which is why the Pegulas wanted a skeleton staff in hockey operations. They aren’t dipping into revenue from one team to use on another. What they don’t understand is you generally only make money if you win. And to win, you need patience and an unwavering direction, which is something this franchise has lacked for a decade.
Chris Ostrander: Next time a goalie such as Carolina’s Alex Nedjelkovic is placed on waivers, should the Sabres claim him?
Lysowski: This should have happened months ago. Failing to address the goaltending situation is Adams’ greatest mistake during his first year. The decision to trade Jonas Johansson made sense on the surface. Johansson wasn’t performing well behind a struggling team and Colorado provided instant gratification in the form of a sixth-round draft pick.
However, the deal was consummated while Ullmark was recovering from a lower-body injury. Why was there such a rush to deal Johansson? The trade deadline was weeks away. It’s not as if the Sabres landed a valuable pick and the position was incredibly valuable this season. Johansson excelled playing for the talented Avalanche, totaling a .913 save percentage in eight games.
Nedjelkovic would have been a low-risk option that Buffalo could have evaluated in the season’s final weeks. Now he's the Hurricanes' starter.
More significant, why not add another NHL goalie last offseason when the market was ripe with options? Adams must be aggressive in addressing the position this summer.
Roy Harr: Why does hockey media continue to treat a potential Eichel trade like the other teams are dictating who is untouchable?
Lysowski: There’s a false perception out there that the Sabres don’t have leverage. This couldn’t be further from the truth. The biggest obstacle to an Eichel trade, and favorable return, is the medical reports. Are other teams concerned about the neck injury? They shouldn’t be given how we’ve seen players recover from a typical surgery on a herniated disk, most notably Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.
Eichel is an elite, 24-year-old center who has yet to enter his prime. You don’t trade those players unless you’re getting what you want. He’s under contract for five more years and while the clock is ticking because his no-movement clause kicks in on July 1, 2022, the Sabres shouldn’t budge unless general managers are willing to meet the asking price. And the acquisition cost should be massive.
Zach Sheldon: What are three things that Adams can do to give hope to Sabres fans? Would one of them last offseason been signing Taylor Hall?
Lysowski: The Hall signing was Adams’ first move to inspire confidence and brighten the outlook for the franchise. It worked until Hall was plagued by bad luck. Even the Eric Staal trade was somewhat of a success in that the 36-year-old mentored Dylan Cozens and the Sabres acquired two draft picks by sending Staal to Montreal.
As for this offseason, it's impossible to make fans hopeful if you're trading Eichel and Reinhart. Frankly, ticket holders are smart enough to know those moves would signal the word that Adams refused to utter last week: rebuild. Sure, drafting an NHL-ready player in the first round will help. The same goes for solving the goalie dilemma and acquiring NHL players if you trade Eichel and/or Reinhart. But the organization has not earned the benefit of the doubt. Winning is the only solution for the disconnect with the fan base.
Francois Brosseau: What kind of injury did goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen suffer and what’s the plan for him next year?
Lysowski: Luukkonen suffered an ankle sprain that should not impact his ability to have a productive offseason. The 22-year-old is penciled in for Rochester next season, but he showed he’s closer to contributing in Buffalo than many anticipated. His success in four appearances was one of the silver linings for the Sabres this season.
Rob Gregoretti: What are the chances the Sabres can keep Eichel and Reinhart?
Lysowski: Slim to none. The Sabres only have themselves to blame here. Botterill should have committed to Reinhart long-term. The organization should have done a better job building around Eichel and Reinhart. Though Eichel is under contract, the salary cap is flat. Good luck affording Eichel, Reinhart, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin and others.
Reinhart’s outstanding season probably elevated his price tag in the $8 million range. The Sabres aren’t receiving some sort of hometown discount. Nor should they. And if you trade Reinhart, good luck convincing Eichel to stay. This should be a cautionary tale for Adams. Don’t let this exact situation happen with the young core that showed so much promise in the season’s final weeks.
@Mike_Simonsen: Is Adams the guy to lead the change?
Lysowski: The jury is still out. We won’t be able to evaluate him properly until after this offseason. Krueger isn’t around to influence roster decisions. The hockey operations staff is stronger with Karmanos aboard. The expansion draft is a significant test. Will Adams pull the trigger on franchise-altering trades? Does he retain McCabe? What about Ullmark? And most important, who will be the Sabres’ coach next season?
Thanks as always for the questions, which can be submitted via Twitter to @LLysowski or to my email: llysowski@buffnews.com.