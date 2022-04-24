Sabres mailbag: Will GM Kevyn Adams be aggressive this offseason?

Only two games remain in a season that has introduced Buffalo's hockey fans to the true potential of the Sabres' young core.

Every important player on the roster improved under coach Don Granato and his staff. And individual development is leading to team success.

The Sabres' .635 points percentage since March 1 ranked 11th in the NHL entering play Sunday. They've earned wins over Toronto, Minnesota, Vegas, Calgary, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Carolina during that span.

Buffalo's current four-game win streak is the team's longest since the 10-game run of November 2018. Most of the players on the roster will be back next season, too.

Mike Harrington: You have to love this Sabres stretch, but the East standings can be sobering When you watch the Sabres play the last seven weeks, you see the turnaround brewing. It's right there in front of you. There's no reason to overthink it.

With that in mind, we'll start the latest mailbag with a question about the offseason ahead:

James Weise asks: Will Kevyn Adams be aggressive this offseason to build on what the Sabres have right now?

Lance: You won’t see Adams expedite the rebuild with counterproductive trades or free-agent signings that impact long-term organizational depth and financial flexibility. But yes, the Sabres are going to be active because they must spend approximately $20 million to simply reach the cap floor, which is expected to rise to $61.5 million next season. The salary cap will be $81.5 million.

Some of that money will be allocated to restricted free agents – Victor Olofsson’s qualifying offer is projected to be $4.5 million, for example – and resigning unrestricted free agents like Vinnie Hinostroza. But the Sabres also need a goalie and there’s enough cap space to add an established defensemen to supplement the young group on the blue line. The Sabres need to keep an eye toward the future, though. Tage Thompson is going to be due for a big pay day in the summer of 2023, and Rasmus Dahlin is playing at the bargain price of $6 million through the 2023-24 season.

Jim Waning asks: Who should be the next Sabres captain?

Lance: Kyle Okposo. The long-term captain of this team will be Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Casey Mittelstadt or Dylan Cozens. But why rush to place that kind of pressure on one of those young players, particularly Tuch, who hasn’t been here for a calendar year?

Okposo, 34, is viewed by the Sabres’ players as this team’s captain. He’s used to shouldering that responsibility, which includes talking to the media frequently and other off-ice duties. Sign Okposo to a short-term extension – two or three years at a lower average annual value – and name him captain. This will give the organization more time to see which member of the young core is ready for the role long-term.

@dzuchlewski asks: How much did the injury impact Casey Mittelstadt’s season and how does he fit into this roster in 2022-23?

Alan Pergament: As 'Last Call' approaches, Rick Jeanneret goes down memory lane one last time In a wide-ranging interview with serious and humorous moments, Jeanneret discussed his most memorable game, his favorite call, his relationships with players, autograph and photo seekers, and the Sabres' promising future.

Lance: The struggles we saw from Mittelstadt, like those experienced by Olofsson, were entirely tied to injury. Mittelstadt was the Sabres’ top player in training camp and centered the first line in the season opener. We are finally starting to see all the traits that make him valuable to this team. He’s a very important part of the Sabres’ short- and long-term future. In the fall, you'll see Mittelstadt on the top power play and centering a top-six line.

Gabrielor asks: Are the Sabres willing to trade a first-round draft pick to upgrade in goal?

Lance: Don’t count on it. Adams would use one of those draft picks as trade ammunition if there was a different position that needed to be addressed. The Sabres, though, don’t want to block one of their young goalies. They shouldn’t trade a first-rounder for one unless it’s for an accomplished veteran like John Gibson, who has five years remaining on his contract.

The Sabres will be in the market for a bridge option, not a franchise goalie.

Sam Keif asks: Why is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen being overlooked as an option for next season?

Lance: Rochester’s defensive struggles led to a false narrative that Luukkonen took a step back in his development. With the Amerks finally healthy, Luukkonen is performing like himself. He’ll be with the Sabres at the start of next season. It’s time to see if he can take the starting job. Luukkonen has a .913 save percentage in 13 NHL games. He’s ready.

@LittleboyFloyd asks: What’s the Sabres’ plan in goal for next season?

Lance: Luukkonen and a veteran. The Sabres would prefer the latter be Craig Anderson given his leadership abilities and fit in the dressing room. Anderson, 40, would be a perfect mentor to Luukkonen and showed the past three months that he can handle a starter’s workload. The Sabres need insurance behind Luukkonen, so the other goalie can’t be a fringe NHLer.

If Anderson decides to retire or play elsewhere, the Sabres need to be aggressive. Offer Braden Holtby a two-year, $10 million contract.

Tony Valvo asks: Which pending unrestricted free agents do you expect the Sabres to bring back next season?

Lance: Hinostroza, John Hayden and Malcolm Subban. There will be interest in Anderson, but I’m not ready to predict that he’ll be back because he’s going to discuss his playing future with his wife, Nicholle.

The Sabres will likely have interest in signing Mark Pysyk. My hesitation there is that the team might need a defenseman with a different skill set, particularly someone who plays a physical game, and Buffalo needs to spend to the cap floor. It's difficult for me to see how that happens if they simply bring back Pysyk, unless Adams plans to acquire an injured player's contract.

Hinostroza is a versatile forward who can score, Hayden brings toughness with speed on the forecheck and Subban would be a perfect starting goalie for Rochester.

Barry Jones asks: Which Sabres player should fans be talking about more?

Lance: Cozens. He has only one goal in his last 27 games, but we’re seeing all the signs that he’s taking that next step in his development. The scoring chances are happening consistently. He’s even making an impact on the penalty kill. Cozens ranks third on the team in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey, and has become more disruptive on the forecheck. His season totals include 13 goals and 37 points in 77 games. You’ll see another level to Cozens’ game in the fall.

Rachel Bennett: What could the lines look like with the four young centers?

Lance: Finally, the Sabres actually have the option to build four lines that can score. A quick sketch of what you could see in the fall:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka

Rasmus Asplund - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo

This is one possibility if Hinostroza doesn't return. If he does, sub him in for Peterka, at least to start the season. There's the possibility that Peterka might not be ready to take the job. He's only 20 years old, after all. The Sabres have Anders Bjork under contract for next season. Cozens and Mittelstadt can also play on the wing.

Christian Stemberger asks: Can the third defense pair be deployed differently now that the Sabres have a top-four playing 20 minutes every game?

Lance: This is going to be a fascinating situation to monitor this summer. Do the Sabres simply re-sign Pysyk or do they add a more expensive, higher upside option in the trade market? Adams told the media before the trade deadline in March that he wanted an experienced defenseman to pair with Power. We’ve seen through six games that Power can succeed next to 22-year-old Henri Jokiharju. And I’ve liked how Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald have performed with third-pair minutes.

It could be tempting to go young there next season, but the Sabres need to spend money somewhere and an upgrade on defense would benefit everyone. Such a scenario would still allow Bryson and Fitzgerald to rotate in the lineup.

Both have proven to be capable NHL defensemen. And remember, there are no NHL-ready prospects waiting in Rochester, unless Oskari Laaksonen takes an unexpected leap in his development.

Ejb asks: Do you see a need for the Sabres to add a fourth-line tough guy like Pat Maroon?

Lance: No, the Sabres have two internal options for that role: Hayden and Brett Murray. Both are young and bring important attributes aside from fighting. There’s another level to Murray’s offensive game, and Hayden is good on the forecheck. Both can help their line maintain and regain possession.

There aren’t many roster spots available for next season. As of now, I don’t see where a tough guy fits in. Murray or Hayden can be the 13th forward and rotate into the lineup when necessary.

Tyler Marinello asks: Is there a restricted free agent the Sabres should try to sign to an offer sheet?

Lance: Unfortunately, we rarely see offer sheets and the Sabres aren't ready to give away draft picks to execute one. They're more likely to trade for an unsigned restricted free agent. If that's the route they take this summer, the target should be right-shot defenseman Ethan Bear of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bear is only 24 years old and shows signs that he would excel in a bigger role. He's very responsible defensively, which would make him an ideal partner for an offensive-minded defenseman such as Dahlin or Power.

Thank you for all of the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @LLysowski, or via email, llysowski@buffnews.com.

