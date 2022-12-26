Sabres Mailbag: When should GM Kevyn Adams trade for a player to win now?

An extended holiday break arrived at an ideal time for the Buffalo Sabres.

Owen Power, Jacob Bryson and Henri Jokiharju need to recover from their respective injuries. Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson need to rest.

The Sabres are back on the ice Tuesday morning when they gather at KeyBank Center for a pregame skate before flying to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets that night.

In the meantime, here are my answers to questions our readers submitted about the Sabres:

@ChuckEGoods asks: If General Manager Kevyn Adams chooses to not make a significant trade, should the organization shift to win-now mode next season instead of waiting on development in Buffalo and Rochester?

Lysowski: Absolutely. He should make a trade before the deadline if the right player is available for the right price. It’s time to build the NHL roster. The Sabres have at least six forwards they know are going to be part of this team for the foreseeable future: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn. Four defensemen have earned a long-term spot: Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju. A few others are still proving themselves.

It’s important to maintain a strong prospect pipeline, but it’s also time to weaponize the embarrassment of riches to get an NHL player you won’t be able to develop from within or sign in free agency. Eventually, Adams will need to add a physical forward for the bottom six, someone who can play reliable defense and help on the forecheck. Defense should be at the top of the shopping list in the interim, though.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jacob Chychrun would help take pressure off Dahlin, Samuelsson and Power. You need six reliable defensemen in the NHL nowadays. Injuries are inevitable.

Adams is going to be patient, though. The Sabres need to see the impact Ilya Lyubushkin can have when healthy, and the price tag for Chychrun is astronomical right now. It doesn’t hurt to wait to see how the roster's short-term needs evolve in the coming months. Trades don’t happen in December nowadays because so many teams are against the salary cap and limited in what they can do this early in the season.

Additionally, it’s no secret the Sabres are evaluating Victor Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt to see if either player fits in their long-term plans.

Ron Paulie asks: Is Brandon Biro an NHL player?

Lysowski: It’s too soon to tell. Biro is a skilled, versatile forward with potential. It’s impressive how he’s developed into a prospect after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. But he’s going to have to provide value where other prospects can't, specifically as a physical forward who can play a bottom-six role.

I’m not suggesting he learn how to fight or completely change his game. Instead, he must be disruptive on the forecheck and, to borrow a phrase from Rochester coach Seth Appert, be miserable to play against. The Sabres don’t have enough of that attribute in the organization.

Luke Lauchert asks: Of the three Sabres first-round draft picks in 2022, how many will wear a Sabres jersey at some point in their careers?

Lysowski: All three. Kulich is already in Rochester, Ostlund looks like he'll become an NHL player in the not-so-distant future and Savoie is on track to compete for a roster spot in training camp next season. As of now, it's difficult to envision Adams trading any of the three.

@Slatervillian asks: What is the plan with prospects Ryan Johnson and Erik Portillo?

Lysowski: The Sabres will receive a compensatory pick if Johnson signs elsewhere because he was selected in the first round, but they’ll have to trade Portillo’s NHL rights to receive anything in return if he declines to come to Buffalo. The latter could be a useful trade chip for Adams if he decides to add before the trade deadline.

I don’t expect either prospect to make their intentions public until after their respective seasons. All signs point to Portillo signing elsewhere, but we haven’t received much clarity with Johnson, who was drafted 31st overall in 2019.

KD asks: Do you think a defenseman like Nashville’s Dante Fabbro would be a fit for the Sabres?

Lysowski: At the right price, yes. Fabbro, 24, is a restricted free agent this summer. The Predators need talented forwards, which the Sabres can offer in a trade. He’s a right-shot defenseman who could cost as little as $2.4 million next season. I’d prefer Chychrun, who you can trust to skate on the top pair if necessary. Chychrun, 24, has two years remaining on a contract that counts $4.6 million against the salary cap. The Sabres have enough options for their third defense pair, which is the role Fabbro currently has in Nashville. Chychrun could help Buffalo protect a lead by skating next to Dahlin, Samuelsson or Power.

@RackhamsRevenge asks: What is the organization’s timeline for goalie prospect Devon Levi?

Lysowski: I expect Levi to sign with the Sabres at the conclusion of his season at Northeastern University, then join the Rochester Americans. He can get some game action and practice with the group before entering the offseason with hindsight of what he needs to work on to have success as a professional goalie. It’s too soon to say when Levi reaches the NHL. It will depend on the health and progress of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie, as well as Levi’s development. The Sabres’ ideal scenario is to have Luukkonen and Comrie work in tandem next season while Levi is the starter in Rochester.

@Goalofsson_68 asks: Which prospects are you excited to watch at the IIHF World Junior Championship?

Lysowski: Jiri Kulich and Noah Ostlund. We’ve seen Kulich begin to have success in Rochester. He has six goals and 16 points in 24 games with the Amerks. It will be fascinating to see Kulich against his peers, rather than the older, more experienced competition of the American Hockey League.

I’m listing Ostlund for similar reasons. He’s playing professionally in Sweden, where he has 11 points in 19 games with Djurgardens in the country’s second-tier league. He’ll center one of Sweden's top lines and showcase a well-rounded two-way game.

@Gabrielor asks: Who is the next Sabres captain?

Lysowski: There are too many candidates to make an educated guess right now. The organization will be able to pick from a long list of respected leaders, including Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens. Dahlin would be my choice. He’s amid his second season as an alternate captain and the experience gained through his NHL career, both good and bad, has prepared him for the responsibility.

@The_Real_Radman asks: If the Sabres were to make a move for Jacob Chychrun, what would they have to give up?

Lysowski: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the acquisition cost for Chychrun is the equivalent of two first-round draft picks and something else. General managers will want to wait for the price to drop, given Chychrun’s recent injuries. If the price holds, the Sabres would have to offer a package such as Isak Rosen, a first-round pick in 2023 and Erik Portillo’s NHL rights.

The Sabres aren’t the only team waiting for the price to fall. In the meantime, Adams and his staff can evaluate which assets, including prospects, they’d feel comfortable moving and which NHL player(s) they'd be interested in acquiring ahead of the trade deadline on March 3.

John Jarzynski asks: Do you see the Sabres re-signing Kyle Okposo?

Lysowski: It’s too soon to say. His leadership is invaluable. We’ve seen how his physical style of play and willingness to make an impact on the forecheck can be infectious for the group. He plays the right way, an important example for a young team to follow. In my opinion, Okposo will be back on a short-term contract if there’s a roster spot available.

Austin Jange asks: Do you think Victor Olofsson gets traded this offseason?

Lysowski: It will depend on the development of Savoie, Kulich and Rosen. Will one of the three be ready to step into the NHL and receive third-line minutes while making an impact on the power play? If you’re a contending team, you can’t trade Olofsson without someone in line to match or exceed his production. He’s regressed at 5-on-5 this season – a discouraging development for the Sabres after he showed improvement as a playmaker while fighting through a wrist injury last season – but he still ranks fourth on the team with 13 goals through 32 games.

Entering play Friday, Olofsson would be the leading scorer on six NHL teams: Anaheim, Arizona, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit and Nashville.

HM99 asks: What do you think about Tyson Jost since he’s joined the Sabres?

Lysowski: Excellent addition. Who was the last waiver claim to make an impact for the Sabres? It’s been quite a while. Jost, 24, didn’t develop into the top-six fixture the Colorado Avalanche thought they were selecting 10th overall in 2016, but he’s shown in Buffalo that he can be an impact player in a checking-line role. Jost could be around a while, too. He’s a restricted free agent this summer. He's been a perfect fit in every way.

Jimmy Minz asks: How would you grade the Ryan O’Reilly and Jack Eichel trades?

Lysowski: The O’Reilly trade is difficult to evaluate because it won the Blues a Stanley Cup. The Sabres had no business trading a high-end center when there wasn’t another ready to contribute in the NHL. They got very little, if anything, out of Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund, both of whom were also acquired in the deal. It made it more difficult for the Sabres to win with Eichel, though let’s not forget Buffalo accomplished very little with O’Reilly and used the cap savings to acquire Jeff Skinner.

Big picture, former GM Jason Botterill acquired a future superstar center in Tage Thompson and a first-round draft pick that became defenseman Ryan Johnson. Imagine where the Sabres would be without Thompson. Botterill gets a B+ for the deal with the potential for a higher grade.

I’m giving Adams an A for the Eichel deal because the former captain was ready to move on regardless, and it was a long, difficult negotiation. Acquiring Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round draft pick (Noah Ostlund) and a second-round pick in 2023 is an impressive haul. It’s a trade that's going to benefit both sides for years to come and helped Adams stockpile depth.

Ed Helinski asks: If there’s a run of injuries to forwards, who gets called up from Rochester?

Lysowski: Lukas Rousek would be my choice because I’d like to see his talent against NHL competition and Linus Weissbach is a close second on my list. It sounds as if the Sabres have Brandon Biro and Brett Murray ahead of Rousek and Weissbach, though.

Rob asks: How do you see the goalie situation playing out when Eric Comrie returns?

Lysowski: Luukkonen will return to Rochester because he needs to play. It won’t help a goalie at his stage of development to be part of a three-goalie rotation. The Sabres need to approach this delicately, though. It’s important for their staff to ensure Luukkonen returns to the Amerks with confidence and a clear understanding of what he needs to accomplish to earn a full-time job in the NHL.

The Sabres need to evaluate Comrie. Let him show he can be the starter. You can’t overanalyze his play earlier this season when the defense corps was missing Samuelsson, Jokiharju and Lyubushkin.

James Isaac Quarbo: Do you think the Sabres should revamp the clothing at their stores to mirror some of the street wear other teams are selling?

Lysowski: Great question. Yes, the NHL and its 32 teams should be doing everything possible to connect with younger fans, in particular. Fashion is part of the game now. Locally, Just Dishin’ is creating innovative hockey-focused clothing designs in Buffalo to meet the demand. The Sabres should partner with a brand like theirs to create a line of street wear and other merchandise to fit how the style of hockey fans has evolved in recent years.

Chuck Adamo: What’s the dream scenario for the trade deadline?

Lysowski: Most important, the Sabres’ goalies perform well enough that Adams doesn’t have to acquire another via trade. Then, acquire Chychrun for a package of assets and a physical bottom-six forward who will help this team win games during the second half of the season.

Thanks for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to llysowski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @LLysowski.