Sabres Mailbag: What can GM Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?

Lance: Rasmus Asplund played well under Granato in the final weeks of last season, but I didn’t expect him to seize a top-six role so quickly. He’s led all Sabres forwards in ice time in two of the past three games. Asplund, 23, is also on the top power play and contributes on the penalty kill.

Lance: You can’t get an equal trade return for a 24-year-old center who, when healthy, has shown he can be elite. At least not immediately. Because prospects and/or draft picks will likely be the centerpiece of any deal, it’s going to take years to assess this one. We don’t know if or when Eichel will return to form, and public perception will be heavily influenced by how the Sabres perform without the former captain. We’ll also have to wait to see how the players they acquire develop. But if the young core blossoms, and the prospects arrive to help push this franchise into contention, fans will be willing to look past how the club handled the Eichel saga and won’t be as quick to criticize the return.