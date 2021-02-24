Sabres mailbag: Taylor Hall's future, Jeff Skinner's benching and what's the plan?

Lance answers: Teams won’t be eager to part ways with effective defensemen. The Sabres aren’t the only team dealing with injuries and a situation related to Covid-19. That said, Adams absolutely needs to make a trade.

Jacob Bryson was outstanding Tuesday in New Jersey. He looked far more prepared for the jump to the NHL, but he plays high-event hockey. Allowing high-danger chances typically doesn’t sit well with Krueger. The Sabres will be stronger if they do not rely on Bryson too soon. Add a veteran defenseman who can help on the penalty kill.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Peter Morris: Gut feeling, what happens with Taylor Hall? Trade at the deadline? Sign another contract with the Sabres?

Lance answers: My gut tells me Hall is traded before the deadline and signs elsewhere. The Sabres can’t afford to pay Hall, Eichel and Skinner. Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin will soon need contract extensions. Plus, Hall is in Buffalo because of Krueger, whose lack of success through two seasons will naturally raise questions about his long-term future with the Sabres.