Sabres mailbag: Taylor Hall's future, Jeff Skinner's benching and what's the plan?

The noise around Ralph Krueger's lineup decisions grew louder Tuesday when the Buffalo Sabres coach scratched Jeff Skinner for a second consecutive game.
The Sabres winning that night in New Jersey won't quiet the fans, either. Skinner, a 28-year-old winger, is under contract for six more years with an average annual value of $9 million. He's a premier 5-on-5 goal scorer who has struggled offensively since signing that lucrative contract in June 2019. It's unclear what the Sabres plan to do with their second-highest paid player.
With that in mind, we'll start the latest Sabres mailbag with a question about the ideal lineup:
Mike Bliss asks: Of all the players in the organization, which 12 forwards and six defensemen give the Sabres the best chance to win right now? What would your lines and pairs be?
Lance: Among the healthy players available, my lineup would be:
Skinner-Eichel-Reinhart
Hall-Staal-Cozens
Mittelstadt-Eakin-Olofsson
Ruotsalainen-Lazar-Sheahan
Dahlin-Montour
Bryson-Miller
Irwin-Jokiharju
Yes, I am aware some readers probably shouted at their laptops or smartphones when seeing Eakin in the lineup. The Sabres’ penalty kill is in a dire situation. Jake McCabe, Rasmus Ristolainen, Tobias Rieder and Will Borgen are injured. Eakin can win faceoffs and has been strong enough in his role killing penalties.
Casey Mittelstadt deserves a long look, Skinner needs a real opportunity alongside his two former linemates and Arttu Ruotsalainen can adjust to the NHL on the wing, much like Dylan Cozens. This lineup will need to change when Rieder returns because he’s a valuable player.
Paul Panfalone: Is it time to blow up the roster and start over again?
Lance answers: No. This is a very delicate situation, and we’re going to find out if General Manager Kevyn Adams is ready for the challenge. He must make enough cap space to sign Taylor Hall, prove to Eichel there is a clear path to winning and decide what to do with Skinner.
Some analysts would say this team has too many holes to contend. I disagree. This version of the Sabres is underachieving. Injuries and Covid-19 have derailed them in many ways, but there is a strong foundation to build a winner. Hitting reset again would be catastrophic.
Tom Osika: Do you see the Sabres trading for a defenseman?
Lance answers: Teams won’t be eager to part ways with effective defensemen. The Sabres aren’t the only team dealing with injuries and a situation related to Covid-19. That said, Adams absolutely needs to make a trade.
Jacob Bryson was outstanding Tuesday in New Jersey. He looked far more prepared for the jump to the NHL, but he plays high-event hockey. Allowing high-danger chances typically doesn’t sit well with Krueger. The Sabres will be stronger if they do not rely on Bryson too soon. Add a veteran defenseman who can help on the penalty kill.
Peter Morris: Gut feeling, what happens with Taylor Hall? Trade at the deadline? Sign another contract with the Sabres?
Lance answers: My gut tells me Hall is traded before the deadline and signs elsewhere. The Sabres can’t afford to pay Hall, Eichel and Skinner. Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin will soon need contract extensions. Plus, Hall is in Buffalo because of Krueger, whose lack of success through two seasons will naturally raise questions about his long-term future with the Sabres.
Moving Hall and Eric Staal at the deadline would provide the Sabres with valuable assets. The injury to McCabe and uncertainty about Ristolainen make any playoff push seem far-fetched at this point. If the Sabres want to sign Hall, they would be wise to try to increase Skinner's value for a possible trade this summer to the Seattle Kraken, a team now led by two of his former general managers: Ron Francis and Jason Botterill. Any trade would require the Sabres to eat a considerable portion of Skinner's salary, but even that would be impossible if he is scratched or ineffective in fourth-line usage.
Adam Gosse: Should the Sabres hire a president of hockey operations to work with Kevyn Adams?
Lance answer: Assistant general managers are more important to any organization than a president of hockey operations. The Sabres currently don’t have any assistant general managers, so there's no specific person overseeing Rochester. Amerks first-year coach Seth Appert can’t be the one making roster decisions. It’s an unprecedented year with significant shortfalls in revenue, but the Pegulas can’t expect to win if they don’t provide Adams with the personnel to succeed.
These hockey operations positions exist for a reason. It’s time to build an analytics department around Jason Nightingale and strengthen the staff around Adams.
Rob R S asks: Do the Jack Eichel trade rumors have legs or is it more likely he’s dealt in the offseason?
Lance answers: Let's be clear: There aren't actual trade rumors. This is bloggers chasing page views by turning Elliotte Friedman's answer during a radio interview into a headline. Nothing has changed with this situation since a report first surfaced about the New York Rangers calling the Sabres about Eichel. Eichel wants to win. Another regime change was difficult to swallow after all he’s experienced in Buffalo. But Eichel still has a good relationship with Krueger and seemed encouraged by Adams’ first offseason. Eichel's agent, Peter Fish, told TSN's Bob McKenzie in September that Eichel doesn't want out.
The Sabres need to show Eichel that the franchise finally has stability and that there’s a clear plan to win. There's no substance to the trade chatter, at the moment.
Nathan Cohen: What needs to happen for Terry and Kim Pegula to understand that their current strategy as owners isn’t working?
Lance answers: In some ways, it happened with the decision to fire Botterill and 21 other hockey operations employees in June. The Pegulas did not believe that management structure was going to produce a winner and they pivoted to the current plan with Adams.
Firing people isn’t a cure-all. The Sabres parted ways with valuable employees and have yet to strengthen areas of need within the organization. The owners will continue to be involved because they pay the bills, but they need to understand that changing course every three years does more harm than good.
Dean Smith: Do you agree that benching a veteran player like Skinner, while at the same time giving a free pass to others with their lack of production, affects the way Krueger is viewed by the rest of the team?
Lance answers: This was a risky move by Krueger. It created a potential distraction and might have upset more than one player in that dressing room. Consistency matters and the modern-day athlete does not appreciate mind games. Krueger would do himself and his players a favor by being candid when discussing these matters publicly through the media.
Don’t give a veiled response when asked why Skinner is scratched. Provide a better explanation as to why this team can’t score more in 5-on-5 situations. Shoulder the responsibility on nights when your players don’t execute a game plan. The same rah-rah responses about feeling pain following a loss don’t sit well with a fan base that’s one of the most knowledgeable in the National Hockey League.
I’m not suggesting Krueger throw Skinner under the bus in an interview with the media, but there’s a delicate, more effective way to approach what’s become an increasingly difficult situation.
@HockeyIQ716 asks: Should the Sabres keep Dylan Cozens at right wing or try him at center?
Lance answers: Keep him at right wing. The Sabres are handling Cozens’ development brilliantly. Don’t rush him into a role at center. Allow the 20-year-old to play in the top six along two outstanding veteran forwards in Staal and Hall. Cozens is going to learn a wealth of knowledge from Staal, who was an invaluable offseason addition.
It’s remarkable how much better the Sabres are with Cozens in the lineup. Stick to the current plan and let him continue to build confidence. Cozens can take over at center next season.
Kyle Clar: Any extension talks between the Sabres and players on expiring contracts? Any surprises in Rochester so far?
Lance answers: No extension talks yet. The Sabres can begin negotiating with Hall’s agent March 12. It’s difficult to imagine the money working for both sides, but there’s time to try to make the contract fit under the cap.
As for Rochester, Mattias Samuelsson is further along in his development than I expected. He’s improved his play with the puck, specifically on breakouts, and remains solid defensively. The Sabres need a left-handed defenseman. Samuelsson should receive a look in the NHL this season.