Sabres mailbag: Predicting the plan to add around the young core

Lance: No, the Sabres will roll the dice here. You don’t want two prospects sharing the net. Young goalies need to play games and given Levi’s precise technique in the crease, he’s my choice to become the first goalie prospect to receive a contract. The organization wants both signed in the future, but Portillo is better off shouldering a heavy workload at Michigan for another season.

This is where relationships come into play. Sabres goalie development Seamus Kotyk has worked with Portillo since the draft in 2019. They would continue that in Rochester if Portillo signs with Buffalo and, if all goes as planned, the Amerks’ net would be his in 2023-24.

@MountUncle: If Craig Anderson returns to the ice and performs well, could the 40-year-old goalie be traded before the deadline?

Lance: Yes, Anderson would be a strong low-cost option for a contender. One team to watch is the Florida Panthers, who need help behind Sergei Bobrovsky. Anderson and his family make their home in nearby Parkland, Fla., and the Panthers are a Cup contender.

Erik Walden: Of the Sabres’ pending unrestricted free agents, who do you expect they will try to bring back next season?