Sabres Mailbag: Predicting Dylan Cozens' role, breakout player and more

Lysowski: The Sabres were going to have to pay more than the Bruins. Ullmark, 28, is amid the prime of his career and Adams was going to have to provide more money and term to make this deal work. In the end, overpaying Ullmark didn’t make sense given his injury history and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen inching closer to the NHL. In theory, Ullmark will be in his 30s by the time the Sabres are ready to compete, and his asking price, a reported $6 million average annual value across six years, could make it difficult for Buffalo to add or retain players in the future.

Alan Henderson: Kevyn Adams indicated he wants the Sabres to be more difficult to play against, but he hasn’t made any significant additions to address that weakness. Do you see them adding anyone else?

Lysowski: As of now, no. The plan could change based on what the Sabres acquire in an Eichel trade, but as presently constructed, the roster will be too easy to play against. Girgensons’ return should help in that regard, and the same goes for adding Hagg on the back end, but teams will try to push Buffalo around unless a physical forward is signed.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery Eichel's agents released a statement to the media late Friday night stating that Eichel and his representatives were initially under the impression that Buffalo would approve the surgery Eichel wished to have on the herniated disk in his neck.

@EWSportsFan: Was there ever an agreement between Eichel’s camp and the Sabres to trade him by a certain date?