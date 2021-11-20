Sabres mailbag: Jack Quinn's NHL timeline, possible deadline trades, targets in UFA

General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres can finally turn the page.

Jack Eichel and his $10 million annual cap hit are gone, replaced by Syracuse native Alex Tuch, top prospect Peyton Krebs and a first-round draft choice. With a clearer picture of the roster, Adams can start to plot out the future.

The question now is what’s next for Adams and the Sabres? Will they trade veteran players before the March 21 deadline? When will prospects make the trip from Rochester to Buffalo? I tackled those topics and others in my latest mailbag, with the help of reader-submitted questions:

Notthefirstscot asks: What do you consider to be Rasmus Dahlin’s real upside at this point, assuming he’s not a generational defenseman?

Lance: It’s too soon to say, but I’m not ready to give up on the generational label. Unfortunately, the expectations were unrealistic. In hindsight, he was rushed to the National Hockey League and his development was impacted negatively by Phil Housley’s man-to-man defensive-zone structure, followed by Ralph Krueger’s preference to have his defensemen play conservatively.