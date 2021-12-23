Sabres Mailbag: Is UPL here to stay? What should fans expect from Alex Tuch?

Trade Colin Miller and Will Butcher to create room for Fitzgerald and Samuelsson; deal Cody Eakin to a contender; and if a team offers a decent draft pick for a depth forward like Drake Caggiula, take it. But if the plan is to develop, don’t leave your top young players with a skeleton staff in the NHL. Keep the veterans who you want to retain for next season, specifically Mark Pysyk.

Michael Sully: What are your thoughts on the development of Rasmus Dahlin?

Lance: Dahlin’s development is back on track. The coaching changes slowed his progress, but remember, he’s learning the NHL game at a position where mistakes are magnified and with a franchise that’s been beset by turmoil. Dahlin is growing into his role as a top-pairing defenseman. Consistency is the next step. Give him time. The talent is off the charts and so is his work ethic. He has the total package. The Sabres need to address the lack of aggression that creeps into his defensive game, which seems to be the result of second-guessing himself or overthinking. Dahlin is at his best when he uses his instincts, which doesn’t come quickly for many young defensemen in the NHL.

@PlugOfficial4: How soon until defense prospect Ryan Johnson is with the Sabres?