Sabres Mailbag: Is Don Granato the primary reason behind the turnaround?

This is a good problem to have. The Sabres have lacked center depth for too long. Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund also could be options down the middle.

But as stated earlier, Adams would be taking a significant risk moving forward with Eichel and Reinhart. The latter is moving closer to unrestricted free agency, which would impact the return the longer you wait. Eichel's no-movement clause – which would allow him to control where he can be traded – begins in 2022-23. It’s a delicate situation, one that would be easier to navigate if the Sabres had not given Skinner a $72 million contract.

@dazz0_716: Who is the most valuable player on the team? Least valuable?

Lysowski: Reinhart is most valuable, by a mile. The 25-year-old leads the Sabres in goals (23) and points (37), while his 5.8 goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey.com that measures a player’s overall contributions, is the best mark on the team.

When the Sabres were hit hard by the season-ending injury to Eichel and the Eric Staal trade, Reinhart provided Buffalo with a top-line center capable of driving play. Reinhart has 11 goals with five assists for 16 points in 18 games since moving back to his natural position.