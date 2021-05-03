Sabres Mailbag: Is Don Granato the primary reason behind the improvement?

BOSTON – As the Buffalo Sabres’ 10th consecutive non-playoff season draws to a close, General Manager Kevyn Adams soon will decide which direction to take at head coach.
Don Granato, elevated to the interim role when Ralph Krueger was fired on March 17, has led the Sabres to a combined 7-13-3 record when behind the bench and a 7-9-2 record since the franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended.
When you covered the Sabres in those post-lockout years, Miller's locker was the place to be most days, Mike Harrington says.
Adams’ final decision won’t be based on record. The Sabres’ roster has been hit hard by injuries, and they have been competitive most games against playoff-caliber opponents. These last four games are all about developing the young players on this roster.
Let’s get right to that topic in this latest mailbag:
Patrick Allen: Is Granato the primary reason why the Sabres have improved?
Lance Lysowski: Absolutely. Granato implemented a system that fits the modern day NHL and the strengths of the players on this roster. In addition to coaxing more offense out of this group, the Sabres are much better defensively. Imagine what Granato could accomplish with Jack Eichel in the lineup, additional talent on the blue line, reliable goaltending and more of a forechecking presence in the bottom six.
Granato has made the Sabres better by almost every metric, all while facing teams that are battling for either playoff position or a spot in the postseason. Don’t forget how poorly this team typically plays late in the season, no matter the level of competition.
Nathan Cohen: Should the Sabres still conduct a thorough coaching search?
Lysowski: It’s always smart to speak to as many people as possible. Those conversations can lead to insight about the Sabres’ possible needs this offseason, as well as help Adams build relationships with coaches. And hey, maybe you come across an intriguing candidate. For example, Adams should speak to Rikard Grönborg, coach of the Swedish National Team who had a successful season with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland. Providence College's Nate Leaman and long-time NHL coach Bruce Boudreau should also receive interviews.
An exchange of ideas can be beneficial for Adams. This is his first coaching search. He’ll want to make sure he gets this right. The last thing this organization needs is to commit to another coach, only to pull the plug again in a year or two.
The Penguins haven't missed the playoffs since Sidney Crosby's rookie season in 2005-06.
Rick Higley: How much will it cost to sign Sam Reinhart to a long-term extension? Does it make sense to trade Reinhart if the price is too high?
Lysowski: A long-term extension for Reinhart would cost an estimated $6.937 million per season, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. Anything higher would be difficult for the Sabres to afford. Jeff Skinner’s contract isn’t going anywhere. An Eichel trade seems like a long shot given his injury situation, and would Reinhart want to stick around if Eichel is traded?
They can afford all three in the short-term, but the cap gymnastics would become increasingly difficult when young players such as Rasmus Dahlin require lucrative extensions.
There’s only so much money a team can spend. Reinhart’s value has risen significantly now that teams know he can play center at a high level, and he's been exceptional this season. If Eichel stays, the Sabres may be forced to move Reinhart for multiple players who can contribute next season.
Robert Brawn: Will the Sabres make additional hires for hockey operations?
Lysowski: Adams told the media following the trade deadline that he plans to add to the scouting and player development departments. The Sabres managed to get through this season with a small staff on the scouting side, but this won’t be an option when every league is operable in 2021-22.
Additional hires will be needed in player development, especially if Matt Ellis and/or Dan Girardi remain on the coaching staff.
I would recommend another hire at the executive level, specifically Scott Luce of the Vegas Golden Knights. Luce has 19 years of experience as a director of scouting.
Samuelsson has shown resolve in seven games with the Sabres, totaling two points with a minus-3 rating while averaging 17:28 of ice time.
@meheser12: Is there a chance that Adams exposes Rasmus Ristolainen in the expansion draft?
Support Local Journalism
Lysowski: Exposing Ristolainen makes little sense unless you can’t find a willing trade partner. The question is whether a team would be willing to trade for his $5.4 million contract after he's struggled when not playing alongside Jake McCabe.
It's important to point out that Ristolainen had a very serious bout with Covid-19 and we can’t measure how that’s impacted his play.
Ristolainen’s performance has been more inconsistent since Granato took over. He doesn’t fit with how the Sabres are expected to play next season or where this roster stands. Will Borgen and Mattias Samuelsson should be able to provide a physical presence, and signing McCabe should be a priority for Adams.
If a trade can’t be completed, the Sabres should protect Colin Miller, who is owed $3.875 million in the final year of his contract, and let Ristolainen join Jason Botterill in Seattle.
@drakemaddox28: Can the Sabres realistically use Eichel, Reinhart, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt at center next season?
Lysowski: This organization doesn’t have enough depth at right wing for this to happen. None of the above should receive fourth-line minutes. You could argue all four should be in the top six. If Eichel and Reinhart stay, the Sabres may have to consider a temporary move to right wing for Cozens, who prefers to play center.
This is a good problem to have. The Sabres have lacked center depth for too long. Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund also could be options down the middle.
But as stated earlier, Adams would be taking a significant risk moving forward with Eichel and Reinhart. The latter is moving closer to unrestricted free agency, which would impact the return the longer you wait. Eichel's no-movement clause – which would allow him to control where he can be traded – begins in 2022-23. It’s a delicate situation, one that would be easier to navigate if the Sabres had not given Skinner a $72 million contract.
@dazz0_716: Who is the most valuable player on the team? Least valuable?
Lysowski: Reinhart is most valuable, by a mile. The 25-year-old leads the Sabres in goals (23) and points (37), while his 5.8 goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey.com that measures a player’s overall contributions, is the best mark on the team.
When the Sabres were hit hard by the season-ending injury to Eichel and the Eric Staal trade, Reinhart provided Buffalo with a top-line center capable of driving play. Reinhart has 11 goals with five assists for 16 points in 18 games since moving back to his natural position.
Cody Eakin has been the Sabres’ least valuable player. He wins faceoffs and has helped on the penalty kill, but this doesn’t justify his two-year, $4.5 million contract. Eakin’s underlying numbers are ugly. One of his two goals was an empty netter. This is what happens when you give an inexperienced NHL head coach a significant say in personnel decisions.
@R_lemon90: What are the odds the Sabres re-sign Linus Ullmark before he reaches unrestricted free agency?
Lysowski: The odds are good. Ullmark, 27, will try to get every dollar he can from the Sabres, but no team is going to pay more than Buffalo after he missed so much time with lower-body injuries the past two seasons. He’s the only full-time, NHL-ready goalie in this organization.
Ullmark is fond of Buffalo and the Sabres. He also has an outstanding working relationship with goalie coach Mike Bales. Adams will need to sell Ullmark on the vision to build this roster. Ullmark has leverage here. He knows the goaltending situation, especially with Carter Hutton likely to leave as an unrestricted free agent.
That said, Adams would be wise to not give Ullmark term. Two years is the most the Sabres should commit to a goalie with Ullmark’s recent injury history. But this team can’t afford to let Ullmark walk away.
The Sabres' promising rookie goaltender was helped off the ice, unable to put pressure on his left leg and did not return to the game.
Jack Keough: Are there going to be any decent free-agent goalies available?
Lysowski: Philipp Grubauer, Mike Smith, Frederik Andersen, Pekka Rinne, Jonathan Bernier, James Reimer, Chris Driedger, Tuukka Rask, Devan Dubnyk, Jaroslav Halak, Petr Mrazek and Antti Raanta are among the top pending unrestricted free agent goalies.
Ullmark will be the priority. The price tag will be lower than the more talented unrestricted free agent goalies, particularly Grubauer. The Sabres can't overpay for a free-agent goalie, and a lucrative long-term contract doesn't make sense given that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is close to being a full-time option in the NHL.
Mrazek is a name to watch. The price won’t be terribly high – given that he’s been limited to nine games this season – and he had a successful 2018-19 season working with Bales in Carolina.
If Ullmark doesn’t sign, the Sabres are more likely to try to trade for a goalie.
Thanks as always for the questions, which can be submitted via Twitter to @LLysowski or to my email: llysowski@buffnews.com.