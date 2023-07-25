We might not have a complete picture of the Buffalo Sabres’ roster until days before opening night in KeyBank Center on Oct. 12.

They have nine defensemen under contract, a roster spot is available at forward because of Jack Quinn’s injury and we’ll find out in training camp what they’re planning to do with goalie Eric Comrie.

Our readers submitted so many compelling questions that a second Sabres Mailbag was needed.

Jody Jones: What is your reaction to Jon Roth, the chief operating officer of the Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, now working with the Bills?

Lance: I question the decision to not have someone in that role whose only job is to run the business side of the hockey team. KeyBank Center needs a significant renovation. It’s challenging to make money on an NHL team that hasn’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011. The Sabres have department heads spearheading various projects, but shouldn’t someone be there every day to lead the organization? It’s a professional sports team, after all.

@Tannmann3118: Will Kevyn Adams try to consolidate assets to acquire a star within the next two years?

Lance: Something will need to go seriously wrong for the Sabres to make such a move. Their plan is to develop their prospects at the lower levels to prepare them for prominent roles in Buffalo. You need players contributing on entry-level contracts in the salary-cap era because you’re not going to be able to pay everyone. Adams has given himself the flexibility to make a trade if young players aren’t ready within the beginning of what the Sabres view as their long-term window to contend for the Stanley Cup.

@Avo_RL: Who do you think will be Owen Power’s partner on defense this year?

Lance: Finally, the Sabres have options to build their defense pairs. Connor Clifton will have the opportunity to earn that assignment in training camp. He was signed to a three-year contract because Adams and coach Don Granato view Clifton as a perfect stylistic fit with more upside. The competition can extend into the regular season, though. Granato can give Erik Johnson a look with Power and Rasmus Dahlin. Will Mattias Samuelsson remain next to Dahlin, or will the Sabres try to lessen his workload with a different assignment to start? Where does Henri Jokiharju fit?

Zach Kozoduj: Which non-playoff teams in the East should the Sabres be worried about going into the season?

Lance: Detroit and Ottawa. Neither can match Buffalo’s talent on defense, but the Red Wings and Senators are strong everywhere else. The Sabres must finish above them in the Atlantic Division if they’re going to snap the playoff drought.

Jakob Bickle: Do you see a future transition for Kevyn Adams to president of hockey operations with Jason Karmanos elevated to general manager?

Lance: No, Terry Pegula isn’t a fan of that leadership structure, and Adams isn’t going to cede control of decision-making power in hockey operations, so the title change wouldn’t be enough to convince someone like Karmanos to stay if he’s offered the same role elsewhere.

Sandra Block: Why don’t the Sabres offer sheet Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Lance: If the Sabres were to sign Swayman to a contract carrying an average annual value of approximately $5 million, they’d have to send the Bruins first- and third-round draft picks. Adams isn’t going to pay that price, even if he’s bold enough to offer sheet a goalie from a divisional opponent.

@4starGeneral17: Do you believe Connor Clifton is a legitimate top four defenseman?

Lance: We’ll find out soon. I liked the Clifton signing. He fits with how the Sabres want to play, upgrades the penalty kill and brings an edge that’s needed at the position. The only issue with Clifton is he has never been a top-four defenseman on a full-time basis. There’s always risk in trying to elevate someone into a bigger role, but it’s a worthwhile bet considering Clifton’s $3.33 million cap hit and success when skating next to capable defensemen in Boston.

Kevin Kresse: Can Victor Olofsson resurrect his Sabres career or is it inevitable that he’ll be traded?

Lance: Olofsson has an elite shot and produced a career-high 28 goals last season, yet no matter how well he plays in 2023-24, he’s not going to be with the Sabres beyond next summer. They’re not going to sign Olofsson to a contract extension because of what they have in the prospect pipeline. His role will be taken by someone such as Jiri Kulich.

Clank: What’s your prediction for the Rochester Americans’ lineup at the start of the season?

Lance: Here’s my best guess with Brett Murray not included because I expect him to be claimed on waivers by a team such as the Anaheim Ducks or traded. Murray cannot be assigned to Rochester without clearing waivers, and my early hunch is Matt Savoie gets an opportunity with the Sabres out of training camp:

Lukas Rousek – Brandon Biro – Jiri Kulich

Isak Rosen – Mason Jobst – Michael Mersch

Filip Cederqvist – Justin Richards – Viktor Neuchev

Aleksandr Kisakov – Tyson Kozak – Olivier Nadeau

Jeremy Davies – Joe Cecconi

Ryan Johnson – Ethan Prow

Nikita Novikov – Kale Clague

Gene: Do they stick with Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch as a line to start the season?

Lance: My initial guess is yes, but you shouldn’t be surprised if the trio isn’t skating together during training camp. Granato likes to experiment with different combinations because he’s not interested in his team stagnating. He wants everyone, including that top group, to strive to achieve more. Skinner, Thompson and Tuch weren’t together for a portion of training camp last fall, then reunited after proving to the coach they were ready to take another step together.

Kevin Kreese: What are the odds that first-round draft pick Zack Benson can make the Sabres’ roster?

Lance: Slim to none. Benson is an immensely talented kid and, in my opinion, a perfect replacement for Skinner once the winger eventually leaves Buffalo, but Benson needs time to physically mature in order to play his game in the NHL.

Caroline: If you could choose anyone from Buffalo or Rochester to play with JJ Peterka, who would it be?

Lance: Dylan Cozens is my preferred center for Peterka because their speed is going to give opponents fits. Their other linemate is difficult to choose, though. Olofsson’s shot would be a useful weapon, but Granato won’t want two deficit defensive players on Cozens’ line when the 22-year-old is still developing an all-around game at center. So, my initial choice is Savoie, who has a relentless motor when he doesn’t have the puck. If Savoie doesn’t make the team, or he’s only around for a few weeks, my other choice is Lukas Rousek.

Christian: Wouldn’t it make more sense for Devon Levi to start the season in Rochester instead of the NHL?

Lance: Play your best goalie. There’s no question that Levi currently holds that title for the Sabres and proved he’s ready to be tested in the NHL. I understand those who want to take a cautious approach because it’s rare for someone to make the immediate jump from the NCAA to the NHL, but he’ll be a capable starter and provides significant upside compared with Comrie. There’s no point in putting Levi in Rochester if he’s ready to be in Buffalo. The Sabres’ issue this summer was the lack of potential upgrades available. The market was so thin that the Pittsburgh Penguins had to give often-injured Tristan Jarry a five-year contract.

@Jeffs_Penguins: How do Buffalo media and fans view Peterka’s upside as a player?

Lance: A middle-six winger with 30-goal upside and the potential to be a tenacious force on defense. You could see throughout Peterka’s rookie season that focus was an issue at times. It’s common for a young, inexperienced forward to lose track of defensive responsibilities while trying to create offense. The habit crept into Peterka’s game and led to the occasional healthy scratch. He has shown since arriving in North America that he is willing and able to correct those areas of his game.

@PJHorts: Who is going to consistently win faceoffs for this team?

Lance: The Sabres are counting on internal improvement from Thompson, Cozens and Peyton Krebs. Tyson Jost has to be better to get consistent ice time at center. Casey Mittelstadt should get more time at the position after what he showed in the final weeks of last season.

