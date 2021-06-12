Sabres Mailbag: How will the stalemate with Jack Eichel end?

Curtis: Do you think there’s better than a 50% chance that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be traded this summer? If so, is it more likely this happens before or after the expansion draft?

Lysowski: Yes, a Ristolainen trade seems inevitable. He’s indifferent about remaining in Buffalo, and the Sabres have a capable replacement in Will Borgen. The best approach would be to trade Ristolainen before the July 21 expansion draft. You don’t want to protect Ristolainen if it means you expose a promising young defenseman such as Borgen. If a trade can’t be consummated before the expansion draft, then leave Ristolainen unprotected. If he’s selected, oh well. If not, then the move would be to trade him.

Ristolainen deserves a change of scenery. He’s endured so much losing during his eight NHL seasons, and you cannot accuse him of not working tirelessly to bring a winner to Buffalo. There should be a market for Ristolainen, especially with his contract expiring next summer, but it’s unclear what the Sabres can get in return after Ristolainen’s play deteriorated after his battle with Covid-19.

Matt Weiner: Is there a world where you consider trading a contract like Skinner’s for another bad contract like Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s?