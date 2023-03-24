Firing the head coach isn’t the path to snapping a playoff drought that’s expected to reach 12 seasons once the Buffalo Sabres’ 82-game schedule is complete.

Handing out a pink slip every two years is one of the primary reasons why Sabres fans have waited so long to experience meaningful hockey in April and May. Don Granato developed the franchise’s core into an offensive juggernaut for the first 60 games of the season. His top two defensemen have thrived when healthy.

Despite their record, and recent collapse, the Sabres are remarkably better now compared to when Granato took over two years ago. He’s not going anywhere, nor should he. General Manager Kevyn Adams will soon have some difficult decisions to make, though. He must accurately diagnose what’s gone wrong in recent weeks. There's more to this than injuries.

Some of the questions and issues he’ll ponder were raised by readers in my latest Sabres mailbag.

Steve B asks: What are Kevyn Adams’ plans for goaltending next season?

Lance: It’s too soon to say. Good luck evaluating goaltending under normal circumstances with the way the NHL has evolved over the past five seasons, let alone when a team is playing like the Sabres are in front of their goalies. That said, Adams should add a starting option. Eric Comrie is a good 1B in the right situation, but this team needs a 1A entering next season. It's far from a guarantee that Devon Levi or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be ready to effectively hold the starting job.

Sabres notebook: Eric Comrie 'ready to go,' as Devon Levi awaits immigration Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters that Comrie “should be available” when Buffalo hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday in KeyBank Center and Saturday on the road against the New York Islanders.

Even the most talented goalie prospects need time in the minors before earning a full-time NHL gig, and the Sabres won't know before training camp if Luukkonen's inconsistency can be fixed through coaching and better play around him. An insurance policy is needed.

The options in free agency don’t inspire much confidence, aside from maybe Semyon Varlamov and Frederik Andersen, neither of whom have been healthy, proven starters in recent seasons. Don’t be surprised if the Sabres are mentioned as a possible landing spot for Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, who has three years remaining on a contract that counts $5 million against the salary cap. Karel Vejmelka (Coyotes) and Carter Hart (Flyers) might also be available in the trade market.

Pete Schaub asks: Will the bottom six look dramatically different next season?

Lance: Not drastically. You’ll likely see Peyton Krebs and Tyson Jost centering those lines again. Jordan Greenway will be back as a likely replacement for Zemgus Girgensons, a pending unrestricted free agent. I’d be surprised if Kyle Okposo wasn’t back on a short-term contract at a lower number. You need experienced depth that can provide leadership.

Jiri Kulich could skate on the third line if promoted to the NHL out of training camp. The Sabres should add another top-six forward – get ready to hear Patrick Kane linked to Buffalo leading up to July 1 – and a playoff-tested bottom-six player who can kill penalties while bringing a physical presence.

The big question here involves Casey Mittelstadt. He’s relatively cheap ($2.5 million) for a versatile, 24-year-old forward who could reach 50 points in a third-line role this season, but the Sabres need to tweak the makeup of their forward group a bit and it might make more sense to move the 2017 first-round pick.

Tannmann3118 asks: What trade value does Victor Olofsson have?

Lance: Teams are always searching for goal scorers. Olofsson has totaled 20 or more in three of the past four years, including 26 in 68 games this season. The Sabres can also retain some of his $4.75 cap hit to improve the return and expand the market. It won’t be a challenge to move him before the draft. There will be interest. The only question is what sort of return Adams will prefer.

Rob Gregoretti asks: Will Adams be aggressive this summer to add to the NHL roster?

Lance: You won’t see the Sabres hand out long-term contracts in free agency, nor should they. Those sorts of decisions rarely work. It’s time to build around the core, though. This team needs another top-four defenseman, in addition to the forwards and possible goalie mentioned above. Adams will be aggressive within reason. There's a way to get this team closer to the playoffs without spending irresponsibly.

CattleDogdad asks: Who will be gone to make room for Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich?

Lance: Olofsson will be moved to make room for Kulich, while Savoie’s path isn’t as clear. The 19-year-old center won’t be able to play in the American Hockey League unless it’s on a brief conditioning assignment after spending time as a healthy scratch in the NHL. The Sabres will leave the door open for him to make the team out of camp, but it's a dilemma if he doesn't earn a spot. Savoie wouldn't gain anything from playing another season of junior hockey.

Chris Berberian: What are the odds that Kyle Okposo re-signs with the Sabres and, if he doesn’t, is Rasmus Dahlin the next captain?

Lance: Okposo's experience, leadership and consistent effort will earn him a one-year contract at a much lower cap hit. Okposo is one season removed from scoring 20 goals. His role is different this season, hence the drop in production. They need more veterans like him, not fewer, and he’s one of the guys who sets a work rate that others on the team have to match, or they’ll fall behind quick. As for the next captain, it's too soon to speculate. There are several options.

Kit asks: Will the Sabres bring back Tyson Jost next season?

Lance: Absolutely. Jost is a pending restricted free agent and thriving in Buffalo. He needs to improve in the faceoff dot, and the Sabres need more from everybody who is on the penalty kill, Jost included.

Kevin asks: Why all the dramatic collapses in games this season?

Lance: The youngest team in the NHL has struggled in those situations because they’re new to the pressure created by a postseason push. Thompson has never had to be the No. 1 guy on a playoff contender. Alex Tuch never had this role during playoff runs in Vegas. This is also new to Dylan Cozens and Dahlin, the latter of whom has dealt with a bothersome injury that’s impacted his play. This team has a 20-year-old defenseman averaging 23:42 of ice time per game. Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are inexperienced forwards developing in the NHL.

Buffalo has also dealt with inconsistent goaltending, injuries to a defense corps that needs to be improved this summer and forwards, particularly wingers, who need to be better in their own end.

Sabres draft picks Ryan Johnson, Aaron Huglen pace Minnesota in NCAA Tournament meeting with Canisius “You never know how the season’s going to go, but this is going to be fun,” Huglen said. “Knowing it’s a team from Buffalo, it’s going to be a good match, for sure.

Expectations and pressure changed once fans saw the Sabres had a realistic shot at the playoffs, but it's important to not lose sight that, while there's been significant progress, more work is needed for this to be a legitimate contender. Next season should be different. Inexperience won't be a valid excuse in March 2024.

SabresSocialist asks: What are the odds that University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson signs with the Sabres?

Lance: My conversations with Johnson lead me to believe that he wants to sign after seeing how much talent has joined the organization, but the Sabres need to decide if they’d rather have a left-shot defenseman of his skill set or the 2024 second-round compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere. The latter could be useful when making a trade to add to the NHL roster, and Johnson won’t help their top four on defense anytime soon. The lack of defense prospects, combined with Johnson’s improvement, have me leaning toward this deal getting done.

Rob asks: Why is Mattias Samuelsson so important to their chances to win?

Lance: Samuelsson is a shutdown defenseman who moves the puck effectively and allows Dahlin to play to his strengths. The Sabres don’t have the depth to lose someone with that skill set. Many teams don't, which is why we saw the Boston Bruins stockpile blue-line options ahead of the trade deadline. It’s time to add another defenseman who can to skate next to Dahlin or Power.

Sylvain Gladu asks: Why didn’t the Sabres make Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen eligible to play for Rochester if the Amerks qualify for the American Hockey League playoffs?

Lance: The Amerks have received steady goaltending from Malcolm Subban and Michael Houser, plus it’s been a long season for Luukkonen in Buffalo. Stick to what’s working in Rochester. A veteran goalie would help this young Amerks roster in the playoffs, like Aaron Dell did last spring.

HockeyIQ716 asks: Should Don Granato tweak his coaching staff?

Lance: You won’t hear or see me suggest anyone lose their job when I’m not around them every day. Generally, we know everyone’s responsibilities, but there’s so much nuance in evaluating a coach’s performance. Marty Wilford has coached Dahlin and Power to stellar seasons, but the penalty kill has struggled. Matt Ellis oversees the forwards and power play. Jason Christie works with the centers on faceoffs and assists Granato with a variety of tasks that I’m not privy to. Mike Bales is the goalie coach.

Why has the penalty kill struggled? What's led to the inconsistency on the power play? Can you pin the current goaltending struggles, and Linus Ullmark's health/success in Boston, on Bales' approach? What's behind the lack of success on faceoffs? Would it help to bring in another assistant coach whose expertise complements what's already on staff and addresses a glaring weakness? The Devils used the latter approach to fix their offensive struggles, hiring former Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette to work with Lindy Ruff. How much of this is on the players and/or injuries?

These are questions that Adams will ponder when the season ends.

Mike Harrington: As another non-playoff season slips away, Sabres keep climbing on dubious list "It looked like this would be the year. The Sabres took over a playoff spot with their Feb. 25 win at Florida. That's less than a month ago. And now, they've fallen apart. Another March collapse," writes Mike Harrington.

Gibby100 asks: What’s the Sabres’ cap situation for next season, and do they have an internal cap?

Lance: The Sabres are projected to have $19.459 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com, and I’m not aware of an internal cap. Spending is going up as core players like Thompson and Cozens need to be paid, and Adams can’t hand out long-term contracts to free agents with Dahlin and Power, among others, requiring raises soon. There are ways to improve the group without spending unwisely, though.

Curtiss123 asks: Are the Pegulas trying to sell a controlling interest in the team?

Lance: There’s nothing new to report on that front, but the unsubstantiated rumors will continue to circulate given the rising cost of NHL franchises and the lack of recent investment into KeyBank Center.

Kyle asks: What goes into the decision to not sign a prospect, like Brandon Hagel, who’s had a successful career since the Sabres let him go in 2017?

Lance: Regime changes don’t help. A new staff could have a different view of a player. Some prospects aren’t signed because each team can only have 50 contracts. There isn’t room for everyone. Timing can also be an issue. For example, Buffalo might wait to sign a prospect this summer because there are so many young players in Rochester right now. A coach can’t give everyone the ice time to develop.

Caleb Holfoth asks: Which prospects could you see the Sabres trading or slow playing their development since the core is in place?

Lance: Among the top prospects, Isak Rosen is the forward that might not fit in Buffalo's plans. He’s an exceptional skater with a shot that can beat NHL goalies, but do the Sabres have a need for his skill set? You also must be careful to not deplete your prospect depth too soon. Needs can change quickly because of regression and injuries, which is why I wouldn't move a player like Noah Ostlund.

Thank you, as always, for the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to llysowski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @LLysowski.