Sabres' loss of Carter Hutton looms larger than 3-0 defeat at hands of Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – The sight of no backup goalie on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench inside Wells Fargo Center was a far more concerning sight to Ralph Krueger than the 3-0 loss Tuesday night.
Jonas Johansson, a 26-year-old recalled from the taxi squad with Linus Ullmark unavailable for what the team called “personal reasons,” took over in net for the third period of a one-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Johansson’s seat was left unoccupied because Carter Hutton, the Sabres’ starting goalie for a second consecutive night, did not return following the intermission. Upon entering the dressing room after an impressive second period in which he delivered a highlight-reel save, Hutton began to feel the effects of a collision with Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov.
“It’s definitely concerning,” Krueger said. “In four games, the third hit to the head of the violent type. If you look at the way the elbow was extended, you know what you’re doing. And we’ll see where this takes us. He’s under assessment here tonight. ... It was a big hit here tonight.”
Johansson did not struggle in his seventh career NHL game. The former third-round draft pick stopped eight of nine shots, and his goal against came on a wrist shot by Jakub Voracek during a 2-on-1 with 6:17 remaining in regulation.
But the uncertainty surrounding the Sabres’ goaltending situation casts a dark cloud over what could have been a promising first road trip. Though Buffalo (1-3) was shutout by Flyers backup goalie Brian Elliott, Krueger’s players had 40 shots on goal and controlled possession for stretches of the game.
The Sabres had significant opportunities to take the lead and sweep the road series. They failed to score on a 59-second 5-on-3 in the first period and finished the game 0 for 3 on the power play.
Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Eric Staal, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner combined for 22 shots on goal. Victor Olofsson twice missed an open net, although one of those chances hit the post. Colin Miller also hit the post on a slap shot from the right point in the second period.
“He was good, but I think there were moments where we could’ve done a little bit better job of getting him, getting to the net,” Staal said of Elliott. “You know, being assertive in that area. But again, we did have some grade-A looks and we had some good chances to score.”
The barrage began with Hall’s shot from the slot stopped during that 5-on-3 power play, a sequence that occurred moments after Olofsson's shot on an open net was blocked.
Following a successful first-period penalty kill, Skinner had two shots from atop the crease stopped by Elliott, who relieved Flyers starter Carter Hart in the second period of Buffalo’s 6-1 win Monday.
The score was tied at the end of the first period, and the Sabres blitzed the Flyers (3-1) with a fast, aggressive forecheck.
"I think it was a tight game overall," Olofsson said. "I feel like we stayed in the game from start to finish. They had that breakaway and a few other chances, but we had some really good scoring chances as well. We need to capitalize on them. I think if we score on that 5-on-3 early, it is a completely different game."
Then came the collision that altered the course of the Sabres’ night. Buffalo defenseman Brandon Montour shoved Provorov atop the crease, sending the defenseman flailing into Hutton. Provorov’s elbow connected with Hutton’s head and neck, but the Sabres goalie remained in the game.
Moments later, Hutton made an outstanding save to stop James van Riemsdyk on a second-chance opportunity.
“Hutts was looking good,” Staal said. “I mean, he’s battled hard obviously with the back-to-back and made some key saves early and was right there for us.”
The Sabres’ offense, meanwhile, created chaos in the offensive zone with effective puck movement, but a lack of traffic in front of the net made Elliott’s job easier. The Flyers then started to create chances off the rush by forcing turnovers in the neutral zone.
The Sabres came within inches of taking the lead with Olofsson hitting the post, and Dylan Cozens had a good look on a shot from the left wing. But Philadelphia struck first when a Buffalo turnover led to a quick breakout pass.
It sprung Travis Konecny for a breakaway and he slid the puck between Hutton’s legs for a 1-0 Philadelphia lead at 17:51 into the second period.
“It’s something we will look at, but we rung the crossbar, we rung a post, we did have bodies going to the net,” Krueger said when asked about the scoring chances. “There were some deflections, redirects. ... The positive was the amount we created. The negative is we went dry after hitting the mark well yesterday.”
Hutton did not return for the third period, though, and the Sabres did not have a backup. Still, they peppered Elliott with 16 shots in the third, but an all-out push led to an odd-man rush that Voracek turned into a 2-0 lead. Kevin Hayes added an empty-net goal with 1:52 remaining.
It is unclear where the Sabres go from here. The team will practice Thursday in Buffalo in preparation for a game Friday at Washington.
Ullmark, who played 34 games for the Sabres last season, participated in a small-group skate Tuesday morning, but he didn’t dress for the game. Krueger let Ullmark decide if he was ready for competition.
If one or both miss more time, the Sabres likely would be forced to call on Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who hasn’t played more than one NHL game in a season since 2015-16.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the organization’s top goalie prospect, did not join Rochester until this week and must pass Covid-19 testing protocols before he can practice with the Amerks.
Facing some uncertainty, Krueger wants his players to focus on creating scoring chances and building off what has the potential of being a strong foundation offensively.
“We just have to continue with that and just be hungry and then I think that confidence comes with it once you get a few and you continue to grow,” Krueger said. “But it was a tough finish tonight and we’ll respond in Washington.”