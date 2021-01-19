Sabres' loss of Carter Hutton looms larger than 3-0 defeat at hands of Flyers

The Sabres had significant opportunities to take the lead and sweep the road series. They failed to score on a 59-second 5-on-3 in the first period and finished the game 0 for 3 on the power play.

Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Eric Staal, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner combined for 22 shots on goal. Victor Olofsson twice missed an open net, although one of those chances hit the post. Colin Miller also hit the post on a slap shot from the right point in the second period.

“He was good, but I think there were moments where we could’ve done a little bit better job of getting him, getting to the net,” Staal said of Elliott. “You know, being assertive in that area. But again, we did have some grade-A looks and we had some good chances to score.”

The barrage began with Hall’s shot from the slot stopped during that 5-on-3 power play, a sequence that occurred moments after Olofsson's shot on an open net was blocked.

Following a successful first-period penalty kill, Skinner had two shots from atop the crease stopped by Elliott, who relieved Flyers starter Carter Hart in the second period of Buffalo’s 6-1 win Monday.

The score was tied at the end of the first period, and the Sabres blitzed the Flyers (3-1) with a fast, aggressive forecheck.