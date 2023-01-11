 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres lose defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on waivers to Florida

Sabres Canadiens Hockey

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald shoots against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Sabres' depth on defense took a small hit on waivers Wednesday as Casey Fitzgerald was claimed by the Florida Panthers.

Fitzgerald, 25, had been a healthy scratch the last seven games as his spot in the rotation was taken by free-agent signee Kale Clague. Fitzgerald had no goals and three assists in 23 games this season while averaging 13:03 per game.

The Sabres had put him on waivers to make room on the roster for Henri Jokiharju, who returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Seattle, and were hoping he could rejoin the group in Rochester. 

A third-round pick in 2016, Fitzgerald had no goals and nine assists in 59 games for the Sabres the last two years. His best moments in the organization were as a key member of Rochester's defense last year during the Amerks' run to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Fitzgerald's main value to the organization was as a right-handed shot. Without him, the Sabres have four defenseman in Rochester on two-way contracts in Lawrence Pilut, Jeremy Davies, Chase Priskie and Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi, acquired recently from Dallas. 

The Panthers entered Wednesday tied with the Sabres at 42 points, six behind Pittsburgh for the final East wild-card slot. Florida will be at KeyBank Center for a Martin Luther King Day matinee Monday at 1. 

It's the second waiver claim involving the Sabres this season. Buffalo claimed former first-round pick Tyson Jost from Minnesota on Nov. 21 and he's become the team's regular third-line center.

