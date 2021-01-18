Sabres looking to reverse trend of not taking kindly to the road

Both in the wake of last season and going into this one, Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger made it one of his key talking points.

The Sabres were a Jekyll-and-Hyde outfit last season, going 20-11-4 at home but ruining their hopes with a 10-20-4 road record that ranked 28th out of the 31 teams in points away from home.

They have to be better away from KeyBank Center or they go nowhere. Period.

Krueger says his club's better depth at forward should lead to better matchups on the road, where the home team's last change allows it to maneuver more freely. He's got tough lab tests for that theory to run this week.

The Sabres play Monday and Tuesday nights at Philadelphia, which opened the season with two impressive wins over Pittsburgh and is the pick by many to win the East Division. Then, they play Friday and Sunday at Washington, which just took the opening two games in Buffalo. Since 2014, the Sabres are 0-6-1 in their last seven games in Philadelphia and 0-6-2 in their last eight in D.C. They've been outscored 63-22 in the 15 games.

