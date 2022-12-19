Sabres looking for first four-game winning streak of the season

LAS VEGAS – The Sabres are going for their first four-game winning streak of the season and a perfect road trip when they play the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night in T-Mobile Arena. It's a 10 p.m. start on MSG and WGR Radio.

The Sabres are 2-0 on the trip and won the previous game at home against Los Angeles. Their last four-game winning streak was in April.

"It's huge," said Sabres winger and former Golden Knight Alex Tuch. "I thought that the last time we had a West Coast trip, we started off really well and we didn't finish off too well (the October trip that opened with wins in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver but ended with a blowout loss in Seattle). So that's something that we'll have to have in the back of our minds is to finish off the trip with this opportunity. It's one of the best teams in the league, coming into their building. We have to be ready, all 20 of us."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres are 0-3-1 all-time in T-Mobile Arena and have lost their last three visits. Coach Don Granato said Sunday he wants to keep measuring his team's improvement, comparing this one to the 7-4 loss against Vegas Nov. 10 in KeyBank Center.

"We made lots of mistakes we've done a better job of not making recently," Granato said when recalling that game. "So we've matured as a team. We've gained a greater sense of objective after playing them and being disappointed that it was a lot of self-inflicted stuff that cost us that game.

"That's the primary feel going into this one: It's an opportunity to measure ourselves on our own performance against a team that can hold you accountable for not playing the right way."

Both teams are having morning skates today that will help confirm their lineups. The Sabres are expected to get defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin back while Vegas is expected to be without former Buffalo captain Jack Eichel, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. Eichel, who had a hat trick in the first meeting, is on injured reserve.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.