Sabres look to cut down shots, keep up success vs. Penguins

In two games on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, the Buffalo Sabres have given up 94 shots on goal – and still picked up three of a possible four points.
Dustin Tokarski and Malcolm Subban made 45 saves in each game as the Sabres pulled out a 2-1 win and suffered a 3-2 overtime loss. It's been more than three months since the Sabres have seen the Penguins and a lot has changed in that time. Craig Anderson will get the call against the Pens in tonight's nationally televised game in KeyBank Center.
A compressed Olympic-year schedule combined with the changes caused by Covid-19 postponements earlier in the season is leaving every NHL team with a brutal finish to the 2021-22 season, and the Buffalo Sabres start their closing grind Wednesday night.
"This team is explosive," coach Don Granato said after today's morning skate. "Obviously, you look at their three-line depth with Jeff Carter being a third line center (behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin) is kind of hard to imagine. They move the puck fast. They transition fast, they're aggressive defensively, aggressive offensively. This is a team that can overwhelm you. They had a heck of a game last night (a 5-1 win over Columbus) that they controlled, dictated the pace and controlled the game. So it's just another challenge for us."
One difference for the Sabres from the first two meetings is the presence of defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who was still in the minor leagues at that point. He's played more than 20 minutes in each of the last five games, posting a plus-3 rating.
"I think Mattias is to a point where he's developed enough of his hockey skill, his positional knowledge and his athleticism that now it's about calibrating it," Granato said. "That was a big part with me with (Rasmus Dahlin) too. He has all the talent necessary. He's building the foundation, and let's get these guys into situations where they can gain experience. If I hide them from those top players, they never get that experience. They're gonna get it at some point, why not get it now?
"He has taken a lot of pressure off of our defense because he's been so effective. He can be a No. 1 penalty killer. We can throw him over the boards first. He covers a lot of shots to be blocked, he covers a range of pucks near his quadrant of the ice. So he is a big difference in how our team has played."
The real dilemma here: What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them?
A few more items to watch:
A late start: The TNT pregame show starts at 7 but faceoff is not until 7:47. There will be a brief pregame ceremony honoring Anderson's 300th NHL win, which took place here March 10 vs. Vegas in the last home game in Buffalo.
Streaks: The Sabres are 6-3 in March, have won two in a row and are going for their first three-game winning streak since the first three games of the season. They won their last home meeting of the season with Pittsburgh last year – and a win tonight would give them two straight home wins vs. the Penguins for the first time since 2006. The Pens have won three straight and are 6-2-1 in March.
Lineup news: Will Butcher and Casey Fitzgerald will be the scratches on defense and Anders Bjork is a scratch at forward. The Sabres will use the same lineup they did Sunday in Vancouver.
Crosby report: The Penguins captain has two assists over the two meetings this year, and points in 45 of his 52 career games against Buffalo. His 75 points against the Sabres (24-51) are the most he's tallied against any non-Metropolitian Division opponent.
More on the Pens: Backup Casey DeSmith (6-3, 2.99/.904) will get the start in goal. He is 3-1-1, 1.60/.948 in his career against the Sabres – and all three wins are by shutout. Malkin missed the two previous meetings. He has 59 points in 46 career games against Buffalo (19-40).