Sabres look to cut down shots, keep up success vs. Penguins

"I think Mattias is to a point where he's developed enough of his hockey skill, his positional knowledge and his athleticism that now it's about calibrating it," Granato said. "That was a big part with me with (Rasmus Dahlin) too. He has all the talent necessary. He's building the foundation, and let's get these guys into situations where they can gain experience. If I hide them from those top players, they never get that experience. They're gonna get it at some point, why not get it now?

"He has taken a lot of pressure off of our defense because he's been so effective. He can be a No. 1 penalty killer. We can throw him over the boards first. He covers a lot of shots to be blocked, he covers a range of pucks near his quadrant of the ice. So he is a big difference in how our team has played."

A few more items to watch:

A late start: The TNT pregame show starts at 7 but faceoff is not until 7:47. There will be a brief pregame ceremony honoring Anderson's 300th NHL win, which took place here March 10 vs. Vegas in the last home game in Buffalo.