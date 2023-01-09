Sabres loan Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester but all three goalies expected to get NHL action

The Buffalo Sabres loaned red-hot rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester prior to Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers but it's expected the team will continue to rotate Luukkonen in goal with Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie in Buffalo.

Comrie was activated off injured reserve Monday after completing his conditioning stint in Rochester and served as the backup to Anderson for the game against the Flyers in KeyBank Center. He went 1-2 with the Amerks with a 3.03 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

The Sabres have a tight fit on their 23-man roster for three goalies and it's plausible they could keep sending Luukkonen down in paper transactions to avoid putting a skater on waivers. The team plays four games for three straight weeks with a back-to-back in each one, so there will be opportunity to get all the goalies game action.

The only injured player they have at present is defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who has been since Dec. 9 with a lower-body injury but is back skating with the team and getting closer to a return.

Luukkonen is 9-3-1, 3.49/.894 for the Sabres this season. But he has been stellar of late, winning his last six starts to forge the longest current winning streak by an NHL rookie goalie.

Over that stretch, Luukkonen has a 3.08/.918 stat line and has posted overtime wins at Boston and Washington as well as Saturday's 6-5 home thriller over Minnesota. Luukkonen made 39 saves in that game, with six coming in OT.

