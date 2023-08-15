Sabres prospect Anton Wahlberg will return to Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League, the Sabres announced Tuesday.
The move is not unexpected as he planned to spend one more season in Sweden’s top professional league.
Wahlberg, a 6-foot-3 forward, was a second-round draft pick of the Sabres, 39th overall, at the NHL draft in June in Nashville and then signed an entry-level contract.
The Swedish National Team didn't consider Wahlberg a top prospect until he earned their attention last fall. He was a dynamic center for Malmo's team in the country's Under-20 league, producing 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games.
In between the tournaments, Wahlberg earned a spot on Malmo's top team in the SHL and earned the trust of his coach, Tomas Kollar, to play in key situations, including a postseason series in which the loser would be relegated to the country's second-tier league. Wahlberg scored a goal to help Malmo secure a spot in the SHL next season.
He most recently took part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in early August in Michigan. He compiled two goals in four games to continue his ascent.
News Sports Writer Lance Lysowski contributed to this report.