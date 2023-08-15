In between the tournaments, Wahlberg earned a spot on Malmo's top team in the SHL and earned the trust of his coach, Tomas Kollar, to play in key situations, including a postseason series in which the loser would be relegated to the country's second-tier league. Wahlberg scored a goal to help Malmo secure a spot in the SHL next season.

He most recently took part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in early August in Michigan. He compiled two goals in four games to continue his ascent.

News Sports Writer Lance Lysowski contributed to this report.