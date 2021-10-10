Sabres loan Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Biro to Rochester

The Sabres loaned forward Brandon Biro and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to their AHL affiliate in Rochester on Sunday.
Fitzgerald has one assist in two preseason games with Buffalo and posted two goals and nine assists last season with the Amerks. The move means the Sabres will go with seven defenseman on the initial roster.
Biro has not skated during training camp because of an injury. He had five points in 15 games last season in Rochester.
The Sabres need to have their opening day roster set by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline. The opener is Thursday against Montreal at KeyBank Center.