 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres loan Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Biro to Rochester
0 comments

Sabres loan Casey Fitzgerald, Brandon Biro to Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Rochester Americans hockey (copy)

Rochester Americans defenseman Casey Fitzgerald skates past Utica Comets player Curtis McKenzie last season.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The Sabres loaned forward Brandon Biro and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to their AHL affiliate in Rochester on Sunday.

Fitzgerald has one assist in two preseason games with Buffalo and posted two goals and nine assists last season with the Amerks. The move means the Sabres will go with seven defenseman on the initial roster.

Biro has not skated during training camp because of an injury. He had five points in 15 games last season in Rochester.

The Sabres need to have their opening day roster set by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline. The opener is Thursday against Montreal at KeyBank Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News