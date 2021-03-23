Sabres' Linus Ullmark returns to practice; Dustin Tokarski to start Wednesday

PITTSBURGH – As the Buffalo Sabres await word on Carter Hutton’s status, good news finally arrived for interim coach Don Granato with goalie Linus Ullmark successfully completing a practice Tuesday afternoon in PPG Paints Arena.
Ullmark, 27, faced shots from teammates for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25. However, Ullmark will miss a 14th consecutive game Wednesday when the Sabres face the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena, as he still has benchmarks to complete before returning to Buffalo’s lineup.
Sabres interim coach Don Granato expressed hope to the media Tuesday that Ullmark will be ready for the second game of the back-to-back Thursday night.
“That would be great if he could, and will, with goalie coach Mike Bales and the training staff, push him as hard as they feel that is good and is a healthy push,” said Granato. “And then we’ll get that information, obviously, upon return. So, you can’t rule anything out, I would say. The next couple days we’ll be looking at the potential of that. Certainly, we want him back as soon as we can, and I think Linus wants to be back as soon as we can, but the information’s not there yet to know the date on that.”
Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who spent last season with the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate, will start Wednesday and Michael Houser will backup, said Granato. Tokarski 33 of 37 shots in relief Monday, taking a 4-3 loss to the Rangers in his first NHL action since Oct. 28, 2016. Houser is a 28-year-old who has never appeared in an NHL game.
Hutton flew back to Buffalo for further medical evaluation after a lower-body injury forced him to exit the game in the first period Monday night. The 35-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is 1-10-1 with an .886 save percentage in 13 games this season.
The Sabres (6-20-4), whose 16 points are the fewest in the NHL, carry a 14-game winless streak into their second stop on the three-city road trip. The Penguins (19-11-2) are without center Evgeni Malkin, but they rank 11th in the league in 5-on-5 goals scored and still have an exceptional top six, led by Sidney Crosby.
It’s the sort of matchup fit for Ullmark, who has emerged as the Sabres’ unquestioned starter in net the past two seasons. The former sixth-round draft choice is 22-18-5 with a .916 save percentage in 46 games during that span, including 5-4-2 with a .919 save percentage in 2020-21.
The injury occurred when Ullmark made a series of saves to fend off the New Jersey Devils, capped by a glove-handed stop in which he did a split and needed to be examined by a team trainer. Ullmark finished the first period and was replaced by Hutton.
“It’s frustrating obviously to be on the sidelines and watching the boys struggling, but I just gotta control what I can control,” said Ullmark. “We had a good plan right from the get-go and I feel like we’ve taken the necessary steps to always improve. ... For now, there’s no set timetable for me; it’s more of a day-to-day basis. We have to check off a couple of those checkmarks along the way.”
The Sabres’ top three goalies at the start of this season won’t be available to Granato on Wednesday: Hutton, Ullmark and Jonas Johansson, who was traded to Colorado in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice. Another loss would make the Sabres’ winless streak the longest in the NHL since the Phoenix Coyotes dropped 15 games in a row from Feb. 21 to March 21, 2004.
Though goaltending depth is an issue, Ullmark’s presence at practice Tuesday was one of the few encouraging moments for the Sabres amid all the losing.
“You don’t get anywhere in this league without great goaltending,” said center Eric Staal. “From what I’ve seen of Linus … he’s a great goalie. Obviously, we missed him a lot. Missed him dearly. He was real solid for us, gave us a chance every time he was in the net and instills a lot of confidence in our team. When you’re missing that it’s difficult.”
Other injury updates
Neither defenseman Colin Miller nor winger Tobias Rieder were able to practice Tuesday as both carry day-to-day injury designations, according to Granato. The Sabres are hopeful Miller can be in the lineup Wednesday after he suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury Monday in Madison Square Garden.
Rieder, though, is more of a “question mark,” according to Granato, and the Sabres will know more about each player’s status when the team skates Wednesday morning in PPG Paints Arena. Winger Kyle Okposo remains out with an upper-body injury and there is not a timeline for his return.
Schedule change
The Rochester Americans will have to wait at least two more days to resume play following a two-week Covid-19 pause. The Amerks’ game scheduled for Wednesday night at Utica was postponed because league Covid-19 protocols continue to affect the Comets.
The Amerks’ past five games have been postponed and three of their players tested positive for Covid-19. Their last game was March 10 at Utica and they are scheduled to play at Syracuse on Friday. The Amerks (6-3-1) practiced Tuesday in Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena.