Sabres' Linus Ullmark returns to practice; Dustin Tokarski to start Wednesday

Ullmark, 27, faced shots from teammates for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25. However, Ullmark will miss a 14th consecutive game Wednesday when the Sabres face the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena, as he still has benchmarks to complete before returning to Buffalo’s lineup.

“That would be great if he could, and will, with goalie coach Mike Bales and the training staff, push him as hard as they feel that is good and is a healthy push,” said Granato. “And then we’ll get that information, obviously, upon return. So, you can’t rule anything out, I would say. The next couple days we’ll be looking at the potential of that. Certainly, we want him back as soon as we can, and I think Linus wants to be back as soon as we can, but the information’s not there yet to know the date on that.”