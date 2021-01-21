Sabres' Linus Ullmark opens up to team website about losing his father to illness

“Same thing for (Tuesday's) game as well,” Ullmark said. “I was in a better place, but not in the state of mind that I felt that I could go out there and perform the way I wanted to. And, also, that I wasn't done dealing with the emotions and the thoughts that I had – still have – regarding all this."

When Ullmark informed the Sabres on Monday, the team recalled Jonas Johansson from the taxi squad and Carter Hutton started in goal. Hutton stopped 21 of 22 shots during a 6-1 win in which Buffalo scored two third-period goals.

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar both scored twice. Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had three assists. Yet, it was Ullmark who received the game puck from Eichel, who is in his third season as the Sabres’ captain.

“Obviously, you don't see it coming,” Ullmark said. “It was a very nice gesture. Everybody reached out to me and have been giving me their condolences.

"When they gave me the puck, it took all my might and my power to not break down completely in the locker room.”