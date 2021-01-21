Sabres' Linus Ullmark opens up about mourning his father's death

Goaltender Linus Ullmark revealed to the Buffalo Sabres’ team website that he missed two games in Philadelphia after learning Monday that his 63-year-old father died.

Ullmark, 27, was expected to start for the Sabres on Monday night against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. However, he received a call from his mother telling him the devastating news shortly after the morning skate.

Ullmark revealed the emotional details of the loss to Sabres.com, including that he was able to say goodbye shortly after his father entered the hospital. Consumed by grief in the hours leading up to puck drop Monday, Ullmark informed the coaching staff that he needed time away from hockey.

“There was no question about it for me, personally," Ullmark said. "… I just told them that hockey's not a priority at the time. From there, it was basically just trying to deal with all the emotions that came. I've been kind of holding back."