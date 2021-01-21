Sabres' Linus Ullmark opens up about mourning his father's death

Goaltender Linus Ullmark revealed to the Buffalo Sabres’ team website that he missed two games in Philadelphia after learning Monday that his 63-year-old father died.
Ullmark, 27, was expected to start for the Sabres on Monday night against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. However, he received a call from his mother telling him the devastating news shortly after the morning skate.
Ullmark revealed the emotional details of the loss to Sabres.com, including that he was able to say goodbye shortly after his father entered the hospital. Consumed by grief in the hours leading up to puck drop Monday, Ullmark informed the coaching staff that he needed time away from hockey.
“There was no question about it for me, personally," Ullmark said. "… I just told them that hockey's not a priority at the time. From there, it was basically just trying to deal with all the emotions that came. I've been kind of holding back."
Ullmark, who emerged as the team’s starter while playing 34 games last season, skated with a small group in Philadelphia prior to the game Tuesday, but he did not feel ready to focus on competition. He plans to practice Thursday and travel with the team to Washington D.C., where the Sabres are scheduled to play the Capitals on Friday and Sunday.
“Same thing for (Tuesday's) game as well,” Ullmark said. “I was in a better place, but not in the state of mind that I felt that I could go out there and perform the way I wanted to. And, also, that I wasn't done dealing with the emotions and the thoughts that I had – still have – regarding all this."
“It’s not two separate entities where you have your taxi guys and you have your roster guys. The players are involved in the day to day," said Matt Ellis, the Sabres’ director of player development.
When Ullmark informed the Sabres on Monday, the team recalled Jonas Johansson from the taxi squad and Carter Hutton started in goal. Hutton stopped 21 of 22 shots during a 6-1 win in which Buffalo scored two third-period goals.
Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar both scored twice. Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had three assists. Yet, it was Ullmark who received the game puck from Eichel, who is in his third season as the Sabres’ captain.
“Obviously, you don't see it coming,” Ullmark said. “It was a very nice gesture. Everybody reached out to me and have been giving me their condolences.
"When they gave me the puck, it took all my might and my power to not break down completely in the locker room.”