Sabres left with an empty net after Linus Ullmark bolts for Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, a goalie beloved by Sabres fans for his on-ice acrobatics and effervescent demeanor, is leaving Buffalo to chase a Stanley Cup with an Atlantic Division opponent.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Ullmark, the Sabres' top priority when free agency opened Wednesday, signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Boston Bruins.

The 27-year-old was reportedly seeking a six-year contract worth $36 million from the rebuilding Sabres, who need two goalies with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski expected to man the net in Rochester this season.

Drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo in 2012, Ullmark developed into a reliable starter. Ullmark’s .916 save percentage in all situations since the start of 2019-20 is 13th among 40 goalies to see action in at least 40 games. Over the past two seasons, Ullmark has a 26-20-6 record and 2.67 goals-against average.

His .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots against differently based on their quality.

Other Sabres goalies last season combined for a 6-28-4 record and .896 save percentage.