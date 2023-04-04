SUNRISE, Fla. – A seismic trade that reshaped the Buffalo Sabres in July 2021 will be a talking point Tuesday night during a must-win game in their push to qualify for the playoffs.

All signs in practice before the team’s flight to Florida pointed to Devon Levi receiving the start in goal inside FLA Live Arena. The Panthers traded Levi’s rights, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick that Buffalo used on Czech winger Jiri Kulich, to the Sabres in exchange for Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart, whom the Sabres drafted second overall in 2014, has 29 goals despite recording his worst shooting percentage since 2018-19. He also has 62 points in 77 games and averages 19:49 of ice time. His 15 power-play goals lead the Panthers, and he has eight points in his last four games.

Buffalo did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, so the lineup won't be confirmed until pregame warmups begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Sabres (37-31-7) significantly improve their postseason odds with a regulation win, while the Panthers (39-31-7) have an opportunity to move back into one of the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card playoff spots. Buffalo won its last game here in February behind Jeff Skinner’s pair of goals.

Alex Lyon, who began the season as Florida’s No. 3 goalie, is expected to start for the Panthers with their starter, Sergei Bobrovsky, recovering from an illness.

Levi can extend the Sabres’ point streak to six Tuesday night and build on the stellar 31-save performance in his NHL debut last Friday against the New York Rangers. His teammates will have to continue to defend as well as they have in recent games. They have held their opponents to three or fewer goals in three of the past four games.

The Panthers’ 270 goals this season are their second-most in franchise history, and their power play ranks fifth in the NHL since March 4. They extended their winning streak to three games with a 7-0 shutout of Columbus on Saturday.

Sabres center Tage Thompson (upper-body injury) is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past three games. He centered Skinner and Alex Tuch during practice Monday in KeyBank Center, and his return is expected to bump Victor Olofsson or Tyson Jost out of the lineup.

Here's how the Sabres lined up at practice Monday:

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Quinn

Greenway-Mittelstadt-Jost/Olofsson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo

Dahlin-Samuelsson

Power-Jokiharju

Stillman-Lyubushkin

Clague-Bryson

The Sabres’ other top players were key in the club earning five of a possible six points during Thompson’s absence. Tuch has five goals and seven points in his last five games, while Skinner has four goals and six points in his last six games. Secondary scoring has also been important with JJ Peterka recording 10 points in his last 11 and Jordan Greenway carrying a two-game goal streak into this Atlantic Division matchup Tuesday night.

The Panthers lead the NHL with 36.8 shots on goal per game and their 3.51 goals per game are tied with Seattle for fourth, trailing only Edmonton, Boston and Buffalo.

Starting on the road is a new challenge for Levi. Panthers coach Paul Maurice can use second line change to strategically pick matchups, plus the road crowd will be far different than what Levi experienced in downtown Buffalo.

The Panthers are 21-12-4 at home this season, while the Sabres are 19-6-3 on the road since Nov. 22. Their 41 points in those 28 games are tied for fourth-most in the NHL during that span.

No matter the final score, this another opportunity for Levi to gain experience that will be useful when he prepares for training camp. He planned to use the final weeks of this season to gain a "year's worth" of development. Kulich, meanwhile, is among the top players on the Rochester Americans, whose playoff push continues Wednesday against Syracuse. He has 22 goals and 43 points in 57 games.