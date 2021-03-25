Sabres' latest calamity forces GM Kevyn Adams to coach 16th consecutive loss

Yet, Adams, who had not been an NHL coach since he was an assistant for the Sabres from 2011-13, was forced into the role hours before puck drop and presided over a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that stretched Buffalo’s winless streak to 16 games.

“It’s terrible to lose in any way,” said Adams afterwards. “Suite level, press-box level, ice level, player, coach, GM. It doesn’t matter. It’s tough. It wears on you. You want better. What I said to the guys after the game is we’re all in it. You’re in it together.”

As Adams addressed the media via video conference call following the loss, he was still not prepared to say who will coach the Sabres on Saturday in Boston. As per NHL rules, the team is not revealing if Granato and Ellis tested positive or are close contacts of someone who is positive. Granato was hospitalized in the fall of 2019 with pneumonia and a bacterial infection, so he moved to an eye-in-the-sky role briefly after the Sabres exited their Covid-19 pause last month. He returned to the bench eight games before Krueger's firing.

The abrupt news about Granato and Ellis set of a chain reaction in the organization, as Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert was told to drive to Pittsburgh.