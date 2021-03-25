Sabres' latest calamity forces GM Kevyn Adams to coach 16th consecutive loss

PITTSBURGH – Kevyn Adams paced back and forth behind the Buffalo Sabres’ bench, rolled up sheet of paper in one hand and pen in the other, eyes affixed on the play.
This wasn’t where Adams expected to be Thursday night, yet the latest crisis in this chaotic season for the Sabres forced the first-year general manager to trade a suite-level view in PPG Paints Arena for one at ice level as the team’s acting head coach.
“My philosophy is that you just take everything head on, you do your best, you be honest, you put your head down and do the work,” Adams said Thursday evening.” Some days have been extremely challenging, some days have just been challenging. So, it’s all part of it.”
What’s unfolded across the past three months, and 32 games, was not part of the plan, either. Playing amid a global pandemic that forced the National Hockey League to shorten and restructure its schedule, the Sabres have endured significant injuries, a Covid-19 outbreak that paused their season for two weeks, the midseason firing of former coach Ralph Krueger and a franchise-record winless streak that has Buffalo in position to miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
The latest calamitous event arrived Thursday with the news that interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Matt Ellis were self-isolating in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols. Neither is symptomatic and both feel “great,” according to Adams.
Yet, Adams, who had not been an NHL coach since he was an assistant for the Sabres from 2011-13, was forced into the role hours before puck drop and presided over a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that stretched Buffalo’s winless streak to 16 games.
“It’s terrible to lose in any way,” said Adams afterwards. “Suite level, press-box level, ice level, player, coach, GM. It doesn’t matter. It’s tough. It wears on you. You want better. What I said to the guys after the game is we’re all in it. You’re in it together.”
As Adams addressed the media via video conference call following the loss, he was still not prepared to say who will coach the Sabres on Saturday in Boston. As per NHL rules, the team is not revealing if Granato and Ellis tested positive or are close contacts of someone who is positive. Granato was hospitalized in the fall of 2019 with pneumonia and a bacterial infection, so he moved to an eye-in-the-sky role briefly after the Sabres exited their Covid-19 pause last month. He returned to the bench eight games before Krueger's firing.
The abrupt news about Granato and Ellis set of a chain reaction in the organization, as Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert was told to drive to Pittsburgh.
Appert, only 10 games into his first season as a professional coach, arrived at the arena in time to join the coaching staff for the second period. Interim assistant coach Dan Girardi and goalie coach Mike Bales were also behind the bench, providing Adams with ample resources to navigate his first NHL game as a coach since April 26, 2013.
The morning began much like any other without a pregame skate, as the coaching staff provided players with a basic scouting report and game plan to build off a 5-2 loss Wednesday in which the Sabres were a disaster defensively.
However, as the Sabres were preparing for a late afternoon bus ride across downtown Pittsburgh, the team learned that Granato and Ellis would not be available.
“In a season of unfortunate and terrible events, we’re just ready for it,” said winger Taylor Hall. “Kevyn Adams is a guy that we respect. He’s played a long time in the league and he’s in control of this franchise. If anything, it was refreshing to see him behind the bench, but we hope the best for Donnie and Matt. Hopefully we can have some consistency with our coaching staff going forward because obviously there’s been some change, but we’ll make do with what we have.”
“Most of us didn’t find out until we got to the rink,” recalled rookie forward Dylan Cozens. “Just another curveball that we’ve had to deal with this season.”
This occurred during a day when Adams was reportedly interviewing Jason Karmanos, formerly of the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, for the assistant general manager opening.
Additionally, Adams recently completed staff meetings where he restructured his scouting staff. And the April 12 trade deadline looms large, as Sabres fans were reminded Thursday night when Hall said he would “for sure” listen if approached about waiving his no-movement clause.
This game provided Adams with a close-up look at all that’s wrong with the Sabres, who have been shutout more times (7) than they’ve won (6). Buffalo, now last in the NHL with 16 points and a 6-22-4 record, peppered Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith with 36 shots on goal, including 15 in the first period.
Despite the final score, this was arguably the Sabres’ most well-rounded performance in weeks. There was traffic in front of the net, better gap control in the defensive zone, fewer neutral-zone turnovers and more scoring chances from the slot.
“It’s gotta be the toughest stretch for anyone on our team that they’ve ever gone through,” said Hall. “It’s hard. We’re playing really good teams every night. We’re playing teams that their end goal is the Stanley Cup at the end of the year. … I think tonight was the best game we’ve played connected together. Hopefully that’s a really good sign of things to come.”
The roster situation wasn’t ideal, either. The Sabres were without their two top goalies, first-line center Jake Eichel, shutdown defenseman Jake McCabe and a handful of important depth forwards.
Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old who before Monday had not appeared in an NHL game since October 2016, started a second game in as many nights, providing the Sabres with bailout saves when their defensemen struggled to defend the Penguins’ rush attack.
Tage Thompson’s illness and Rasmus Asplund’s upper-body injury forced the Sabres to recall two taxi-squad forwards before puck drop. The roster turnover has derailed the team’s once proud special teams, as the power play went 0 for 4 on Thursday and is amid an 0-for-28 slump over the past 15 games. The Sabres’ penalty kill, meanwhile, allowed a pair of power-play goals to Penguins center Jared McCann, including one where he skated uncovered down the slot.
“We have to be better,” said Adams.
This wasn’t Adams’ first hands-on experience around the players. He’s been on every road trip, engaging in one-on-one conversations and watching games closely while jotting down notes. Covid-19 protocols forced Adams to move his office at KeyBank Center to a room down the hall from the Sabres’ dressing room, allowing him to have an open-door policy if players or coaches have any questions or concerns.
This different perspective, albeit under difficult circumstances, may benefit Adams as he plots out next steps.
“Yeah, I think there’s a different perspective when you’re on the bench,” said Adams. “You’re feeling the emotions of the game. You’re understanding how the players are interacting. You see things in a little bit of a different way at ice level, so for sure, for me I learned and no downside to that, as challenging the circumstances are all around. I definitely, I think from an evaluation standpoint, did learn a lot.”