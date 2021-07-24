Sabres kick-start sixth round by drafting William von Barnekow-Lofberg

The Sabres kick-started the sixth round of the NHL Draft Saturday by selecting Swedish center William von Barnekow-Lofberg with the No. 161 pick.
Von Barnekow-Lofberg was not ranked by NHL Central Scouting, but the 18-year-old had a strong season across two leagues in Sweden. Listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, von Barnekow-Lofberg spent most of last season with Tyringe of the country's third-tier professional league, totaling nine goals and 22 points in 26 games.
He also played 18 games with the Malmo Redhawks' Under-20 junior team, finishing with nine goals and 22 points in 26 games.