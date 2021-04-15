Sabres keep up their hot play with strong win over Capitals

A shorthanded goal from Casey Mittelstadt and Anders Bjork's first goal with his new team keyed a three-goal second period as the Buffalo Sabres surprised the Washington Capitals, 5-2, Thursday night in Capital One Arena.
The Sabres (11-25-7) finished their road trip 2-0-1 and improved to 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. The victory also snapped a 16-game winless streak (0-15-1) against the top four teams in the East Division. The Sabres are 2-17-2 against that quartet, with both wins in Washington against the first-place Capitals. The other one was a shootout victory on Jan. 24.
Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in the Buffalo goal to earn his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2015 with Montreal. The victory came against Capitals rookie Vitek Vanecek, who was 5-0-1 with a 1.79 goals-against average against the Sabres this season.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period when the Sabres took the lead for keeps on Victor Olofsson's goal at 1:36 of the second, which came on a snapshot after the Buffalo winger intercepted a sloppy pass from Caps defenseman Justin Schultz. Mittelstadt made it 3-1 at 5:36 taking a Bjork pass and burning Vanecek high to the top corner.
Bjork's goal came at 13:23, a slapshot off a Cozens one-timer that made it 4-2. Bjork has a goal and two assists in his first two games with the Sabres. Buffalo clinched the game on Tage Thompson's empty-net goal with 43 seconds left.
Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, could get the call to make his NHL debut this weekend.
The Sabres took a 1-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first period on Sam Reinhart's 15th goal of the year, a mid-air deflection of a Dylan Cozens point shot. The Caps tied with 22.5 seconds left when Dmitry Orlov went short side to blow a point shot past Tokarski.
It was the 1,000th career game for veteran Caps center Nicklas Backstrom, who joined Alex Ovechkin as the only Washington players to reach the milestone. Washington players wore No. 19 jerseys and had Backstrom entire the ice under their sticks for warmups.
The Sabres returned home after the game and will practice Friday in KeyBank Center. They then play five home games in seven days: Matinees Saturday and Sunday against Pittsburgh and games Tuesday, April 22 and April 23 against Boston.