Sabres keep up their hot play with strong win over Capitals

A shorthanded goal from Casey Mittelstadt and Anders Bjork's first goal with his new team keyed a three-goal second period as the Buffalo Sabres surprised the Washington Capitals, 5-2, Thursday night in Capital One Arena.

The Sabres (11-25-7) finished their road trip 2-0-1 and improved to 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. The victory also snapped a 16-game winless streak (0-15-1) against the top four teams in the East Division. The Sabres are 2-17-2 against that quartet, with both wins in Washington against the first-place Capitals. The other one was a shootout victory on Jan. 24.

Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in the Buffalo goal to earn his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2015 with Montreal. The victory came against Capitals rookie Vitek Vanecek, who was 5-0-1 with a 1.79 goals-against average against the Sabres this season.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period when the Sabres took the lead for keeps on Victor Olofsson's goal at 1:36 of the second, which came on a snapshot after the Buffalo winger intercepted a sloppy pass from Caps defenseman Justin Schultz. Mittelstadt made it 3-1 at 5:36 taking a Bjork pass and burning Vanecek high to the top corner.