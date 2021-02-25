Sabres' Jeff Skinner to be healthy scratch for third consecutive game

Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner skated with the taxi squad Thursday morning and will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game when the Sabres host the Devils at KeyBank Center.
Skinner has not scored a goal this season.
However, coach Ralph Krueger objected to the suggestion that Skinner is in his "doghouse."
"I don't have a doghouse," Krueger said. "I don't really know really what this is."
"My job every single morning is to continually try to do what's best for the Sabres with all the information we have and my trusted circle of coaches and Kevyn Adams," he said. "I'd love to share everything all the time with everybody. I want to be transparent. There are certain things that evolve in the development of a team, or the group, behind the scenes. Every decision is made for the whole, for the group.
"The mix of our 12 forwards is as complex as it's ever been because of the taxi squad. We have a huge luxury of having multiple extra players in practice. ... The way the 12 forwards has come together the last two games is what we feel is best for the group on this given day. My job, combined with the attitude and work ethic of a player, is to find the potential of player. When eventually Jeff is called upon again, maybe we drive him close to his potential working together on that solution. The decisions are made for the players in the lineup rather than against anybody else."