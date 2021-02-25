Sabres' Jeff Skinner to be healthy scratch for third consecutive game

Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner skated with the taxi squad Thursday morning and will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game when the Sabres host the Devils at KeyBank Center.

Skinner has not scored a goal this season.

However, coach Ralph Krueger objected to the suggestion that Skinner is in his "doghouse."

"I don't have a doghouse," Krueger said. "I don't really know really what this is."

"My job every single morning is to continually try to do what's best for the Sabres with all the information we have and my trusted circle of coaches and Kevyn Adams," he said. "I'd love to share everything all the time with everybody. I want to be transparent. There are certain things that evolve in the development of a team, or the group, behind the scenes. Every decision is made for the whole, for the group.