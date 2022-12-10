Sabres' Jeff Skinner suspended three games for cross-checking Penguins' Jake Guentzel

PITTSBURGH – Jeff Skinner’s match penalty for cross-checking Jake Guentzel in the face will cost the Buffalo Sabres more than their overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night in KeyBank Center.

Skinner was suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety during a phone hearing Saturday. The ruling takes the top-line left wing out of the Sabres’ lineup for the second half of the back-to-back in Pittsburgh, their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in Buffalo and Thursday night in Colorado.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Skinner forfeits $145,945.95 in salary, which will go toward the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Penguins scored the game-winning goal 1:36 into overtime on a 4-on-3 power play after Skinner was assessed a two-minute minor for slashing and a five-minute match penalty late in regulation. With the score tied, 3-3, and only 22 seconds left in the third period, Guentzel took a late whack at Sabres goalie Craig Anderson, who earned a whistle by covering the puck with his glove hand.

Unwilling to let Guentzel get away with a late shot on the Sabres’ goalie, Skinner confronted the Penguins top-line winger along the boards. Guentzel responded by slashing Skinner, which incited a quick exchange of blows. Skinner slashed back and the two shoved each other before he delivered two cross checks in succession, the latter of which hit Guentzel on the left side of his face.

"It is important to note that this isn’t the case of a stick riding up unintentionally as players battle for position in front of net or come together naturally during the course of play," George Parros, director of the NHL's department of player safety, said in a video explaining the ruling. "Skinner initiates an altercation here that ends with him aggressively and purposefully striking an opponent in the face with his stick with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline."

The high hit was similar to Auston Matthews’ cross-checking penalty on Rasmus Dahlin at the Heritage Classic in March, which earned Matthews a two-game suspension. He, like Skinner, didn’t have a recent track record of hits that required a hearing or discipline from the department of player safety. The difference between the rulings is Matthews' stick rode up Dahlin's shoulder before striking the Sabres defenseman in the neck.

Skinner deliberately struck Guentzel in the face, leading to the additional game.

Skinner, 30, hadn’t been suspended since March 15, 2012, when he had to sit two games and a pay $9,729.72 for kicking St. Louis Blues forward Scott Nichol. This infraction occurred at a time when Skinner and his linemates were on a roll.

Skinner’s on a six-game point streak and he’s one of five Sabres averaging at least a point per game this season. He has 13 goals and 32 points through 27 games. When on the ice together this season, Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have helped the Sabres score 37 goals while allowing only 14.

Skinner has 20 points in his last 10 games and 18 points in his last nine games.

The trio has combined for 33 points, including 15 goals, over the Sabres’ past six games entering their matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday in PPG Paints Arena.

“You can’t really say much about the stripes, but obviously, you just hit the nail on the head,” Anderson said of Guentzel’s late slash. “It’s free rein as far as coming in. It wasn’t much, but it was clear as day I was freezing it for three seconds ahead of time. There’s no reason to do that. … Before you know it, we’re at the short end of the stick on that. It’s just the way she goes. That’s hockey. You’re not going to get all the calls by any means.

“We have to hold our composure and we have to use that as a learning curve, a learning tool for us. Like I said, it’s one of those things where stay in the moment and getting the two points is more important than getting frustrated.”