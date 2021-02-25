Sabres' Jeff Skinner scratched again; his agent expresses concerns to GM Kevyn Adams

“Every decision is made for the whole, for the group and the mix of our 12 forwards is as complex as it’s ever been because of the taxi squad. We have a huge luxury this year of having multiple extra players around the group, around the team, in practice and we get to see their energy. The way the 12 forwards evolved together the last two games, it’s been for what we feel is best for the group on this given day. Again, my job, combined with the attitude and the work ethic of a player, is to work together to find the potential of the player. May this eventually, when Jeff is called upon again, may we drive him closer to his potential working together on that solution. I would say right now the decisions are more for the players that are in the lineup than against anybody else.”